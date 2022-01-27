Michael Madsen Reveals Son Hudson's Heartbreaking Final Message To Him Before Death By Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Michael Madsen is speaking out following the tragic death of his son Hudson.

As we previously reported, the 26-year-old recently died by suicide in Hawaii, where he had been living with his wife Carlie.

Now, Michael is mourning his son’s passing and trying to grapple with the extremely unexpected nature of the horrible incident. Ugh. Our hearts break for this family…

Related: Texas Brothers Allegedly Beat Stepfather To Death For Reportedly Sexually Abusing Sister

The mournful father released a new statement to the Los Angeles Times this week, with the actor expressing shock about Hudson’s death and revealing that the last communication with his son had been positive.

In the statement, the Reservoir Dogs star explained:

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad.'”

Wow. We just can’t imagine.

Madsen added his mystified reaction to Hudson’s awful and untimely death:

“I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

The 64-year-old actor and grieving father explained Hudson had just completed a tour with the U.S. Army, where he was based out of Hawaii as a sergeant.

Per People, social media posts from Hudson and Carlie both indicated that he’d previously spent some time serving our country in Afghanistan, as well.

To the L.A. Times, the elder Madsen noted that Hudson’s marriage “was going strong.” Quentin Tarantino‘s go-to film collaborator also added that the young man’s life seemed relatively normal from the outside, without any clear indication that things were amiss:

“He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it’s mind blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

So awful.

As we previously noted, the Oahu resident reportedly died of a gunshot wound, according to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner. On Tuesday, the department’s supervising investigator Charlotte Carter confirmed that Hudson’s passing on his death certificate was officially listed as suicide.

The department did not release Hudson’s death date, only confirming that a full autopsy report would be made available to the public in about four months’ time.

In a prior statement about Hudson’s death, Michael confirmed to Metro that his entire family was struggling to make sense of the awful news:

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Now, according to People, an attorney for the actor confirmed that Michael is surrounded by his other children at this time while his wife, DeAnna, is currently in Hawaii making funeral arrangements.

So, so sad.

We continue to send our love and prayers to the Madsen family as they deal with this awful situation.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ‘1-800-273-TALK (8255)’ or text TALK to 741741 at the Crisis Text Line.

[Image via IPA/WENN]