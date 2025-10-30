Got A Tip?

Alix Earle's Stepmom Gets SO RUDE To Cheryl Burke After DWTS Score!

Alix Earle‘s stepmom took things way too far while reacting to the results of her performance on Dancing With The Stars!

This week on the competition series, the social media personality, along with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, got into the spooky spirit and performed a tango to bury a friend by Billie Eilish for Halloween Night. Ch-ch-check it out (below) if you haven’t seen it yet:

The dance earned the partners a 39 out of 40. Guest judge Cheryl Burke gave them a 9 because they broke out of hold, robbing them of the first perfect score of the season. But at least Alix and Val landed at the top of the leaderboard for the night! An incredible feat!

However, Ashley Dupré wasn’t too happy with the outcome — so she brutally bashed Cheryl! The stepmother posted a video to TikTok of herself watching the show with her two young kids at home. When Cheryl held up the nine paddle, Ashley exasperatedly said:

“Oh, go take more Ozempic!”

WTF! So uncalled for! Confused by the comment, her children asked:

“Go take more Ozempic?”

Instead of walking back and apologizing for the remark, Ashley doubled down and replied:

“What? She looks weird. Doesn’t even look like her.”

Jeez. Look, Ashley doesn’t have to agree with the judges’ scoring. No one does. However, don’t be mean toward a judge online. What Ashley said about Cheryl is so rude and unnecessary. There is a way to be supportive of Alix and express your disappointment over the score without stooping to a low level and shaming her appearance. Watch the controversial video (below):

@ashley.earle

INSANE!!!! So proud of you!!!! @Alix Earle @Val

♬ original sound – Ashley Earle

Alix and Val’s family members just can’t help but start drama for them in the ballroom lately! Damn! We wonder what the influencer thinks about her stepmom’s video…

At this time, Cheryl hasn’t reacted to Ashley’s comments. However, the former pro dancer previously shut down the rumors that she achieved her body transformation using Ozempic or going under the knife. Instead, she attributes her 40-pound weight loss to a lifestyle change. Cheryl also got real to Us Weekly about how much of the chatter about her body has negatively impacted her, saying:

“To say that the social media bullying has not affected me would be a lie. I’m human. There were days it got really bad, and I did get depressed because it’s now on a whole other level of dehumanizing. It doesn’t affect me as much as it did, and that has a lot to do with work I’ve been doing with my therapist of close to 15 years.”

Oof! Ashley owes Cheryl an apology! What are your thoughts on her remarks? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via DWTS/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions,Ashley Earle/TikTok]

Oct 30, 2025 10:30am PDT

