New Mormon Wives Feud! Jen Affleck Says She's NOT Rooting For Whitney Leavitt On DWTS After Her Own Elimination!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives girls are fighting again! And this time it doesn’t even involve Taylor Frankie Paul!

Jen Affleck and her pro partner Jan Ravnik were eliminated from Dancing With The Stars during Halloween Night on Tuesday, sadly. But afterwards the partners took to Instagram Live to answer some fan questions — including one about who they are supporting for the remainder of the competition. The pair revealed they DO have their favorites — two contestants in particular — to take home the Mirrorball Trophy this season.

Related: Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas Spark MAJOR DWTS Controversy!

And guess what? It’s NOT her fellow MomToker! It’s Conan sidekick Andy Richter and Aussie animal expert Robert Irwin! Whoa! Jen said:

“Andy and Robert, honestly, I said this since day one. And I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won’t be getting into that.”

Wait wait wait, what does she mean by “former MomTok person”? Is Whitney no longer in the fold? Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ended with the TikToker being voted back into the group. However, a trailer for Season 3 teased Whitney trying to start a new MomTok. Did she follow through with her plans? Is that why Jen is no longer supporting Whitney?

The Hulu personality did not get into what happened with her now former pal. Instead, she told everyone that “you have to wait for season three.” Ugh. Jan wouldn’t get into either, saying:

“Oh, I’m out of this chat. Too much drama for me.”

Ha! Jan has enough chaos in his life right now! LOLz! Watch the Live (below):

At this time, we don’t know exactly why Whitney and Jen had a falling out. We guess everyone will have to wait until Season 3 of SLOMW premieres on November 13 to find out more. However, we wonder if the feud stems from Whitney’s reaction to Jen’s elimination from DWTS this week!

See, the bottom three were Jen and Jan, Whitney and Mark Ballas, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten. When host Alfonso Ribeiro announced Jen and Jan got the boot, some feel Whitney had a shady reaction! She looked over at her partner with a smile on her face! However, she immediately realized the cameras were on her, and she covered her mouth with her hand. Take a look (below):

whitney smiling when jen and jan got eliminated is so #dwts pic.twitter.com/8qUsNfMByY — ale (@lcveslizzy) October 29, 2025

Was Whitney just relieved at the time? Sure, probably! Many fans didn’t interpret her reaction that way, though! Viewers took to social media to slam Whitney for smiling, suggesting she is a “mean girl!” Yikes! See the reactions (below):

“whitney had some of yall believing the first weeks of how funny and nice she is but once a mean girl, always a mean girl like she’s clearly trying NOT to laugh when Jen got eliminated and was SMIRKING???? proud to say i never fell for it” “WHITNEY WAS LAUGHING WHEN JEN GOT ELIMINATED!!!!!! SHE WAS TRYING NOT TO LAUGH!!! YALL LIKE GO AND WATCH THE SHOW AND SHES NOT A NICE PERSON!!!!” “likeeeee yes you can be happy you are safe BUT the fact she clocked that she had to ‘hide’ her smirk is what is disgusting. it’s just very disingenuous. no other couple who has escaped eviction has had this reaction.” “She jumped with joy when Lauren was eliminated, what did we expect?” “i know she was prob relieved she wasn’t eliminated but hiding the smile is crazy considering their history lol” “She isn’t genuine. It wasn’t until she looked over at mark and saw he wasn’t smiling that she realized she should cover her smile. Same thing happened with Danielle interaction. Whitney was celebrating, Danielle had to remind her to be a decent person.”

Did Whitney’s reaction also rub Jen the wrong way? Or is there more to the story? For what it’s worth, Whit seemed unaware of their beef. She expressed her support for Jen in an interview with People afterward:

“It sucks because all of us work so hard to be here. She worked so hard. I loved her dance tonight.”

We’ll just have to wait to learn what is going on between Jen and Whitney! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via DWTS/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions]