Taylor Swift Dancer Jan Ravnik Shades DWTS Pro Who Bashed Him!  

Jan Ravnik is clapping back at Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

During an episode of wife Peta Murgatroyd‘s podcast, The Penthouse with Peta, Maks went off about Taylor Swift‘s backup dancer last week, saying he “has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars.” According to Maks, Jan has “zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership,” nor a single clue about “what foxtrot is supposed to look like.” Because of all that, the ballroom champ feels his partner, Jen Affleck, had a “major disadvantage” this season. Damn.

His harsh critiques got back around to Jan and Jen, and they both reacted a bit online — and through dance! It came at the perfect time as the partners danced a contemporary to Taylor’s revenge song Look What You Made Me Do for Halloween Night on Tuesday. Ch-ch-check it out (below) if you haven’t seen it yet:

They got a 32 out of 40 for the performance, along with two bonus points in the monster-thon. But unfortunately, their scores didn’t save them from elimination. The pair got axed from the competition after receiving the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and viewer votes. Womp.

Following the elimination, Jan addressed the brutal remarks from Maks… by throwing some major shade! He told Entertainment Tonight:

“I have no comment on that. Look I got all the love on this show, from all the pros, from the judges also. Everyone gave me so much love. Outside, the people who trying to stay relevant and spreading the hate… This is not a way to do it and I never will spread or take the hate.”

Damn! Not Jan calling out Maksim for using his name “to stay relevant”! Jen also was ready to defend her pro partner and throw hands with the former reality star, saying:

“Hold on, Jen’s from the hood, hold me back.”

Jen was in mama bear mode! LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

Although Jan knows he received a lot of love, he still struggled to shake off the hate. Speaking to Access Hollywood, he shared that dealing with the constant criticism and “haters” was tough during the season:

“I know people are saying ‘don’t listen to them,’ but they are there. Everyday, you think you did such a good work with your partner and you are so proud of your partner… Then you are seeing this stuff and this stuff. This show became so big that people are trying to stay relevant… Forgetting we are just human beings.”

Poor, Jan! Hopefully, next season is better for him! That is, if producers keep him around!

Maksim hasn’t reacted to Jan’s shade yet. However, his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, who is still on the show with Alix Earle, weighed in on the drama! He told Access Hollywood that while he will always support his sibling, he doesn’t agree with his comments:

“I absolutely love my brother, that’s my guy, that’s my best friend, I always got his back. You don’t have to like what he said, I don’t have to agree with what he said but I’m always going to stand up for him. I’m not going to bash his opinion, do I disagree with it? Yea completely! Do I think it’s hurtful for a current professional, who’s currently in this season to hear feedback like that? Of course, it’s incredibly hurtful!”

Val revealed he even sat down with Jan to make it clear he doesn’t share the same opinion as Maks! Wow! He continued:

“I still share space with Jan and I made sure we had our conversation but I’ll say it again, I think he did an amazing job! I think first time out this is a much more intimidating position to be in then I think people at home imagine. I think he dealt with it for a first time pro… I’ll just say better than I did my first season I was eliminated second and I came out with trash. It’s hard.”

Jenna Johnson‘s husband ultimately feels Jan “did an extraordinary job,” adding:

“I think Jen should be very proud to have been partnered with him.”

How awkward for Val and Jan! But at least they talked it out! Watch the interviews with Access Hollywood (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you going to miss Jan and Jen? Let us know in the comments!

