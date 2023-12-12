Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Blepharoplasty Plastic Surgery: "One Of The Best Things I Could Have Ever Done"! Amanda Bynes has new hair AND new eyes! Via @AccessHollywood. Related Posts 'New Look'?! Amanda Bynes Reveals She Underwent Eyelid Surgery! Amanda Bynes Thinks 'Nobody Cares If People Have Face Tattoos' Anymore?! Um... Amanda Bynes Announces Return To Hollywood -- A Podcast With ANOTHER Guy Named Paul! Amanda Bynes Announces New Podcast And… CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Dec 12, 2023 11:30am PDT Share This Categories Amanda Bynes Knifestyles Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article