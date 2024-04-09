Amanda Bynes Is Going Back To School!

Snaps and claps go out to Amanda Bynes for wanting to better herself!

The Easy A alum is headed back to school — cosmetology school! Specifically, she revealed on Monday she’s planning on going back to get more training ahead of obtaining her manicurist’s license from the California State Board of Cosmetology.

Amanda has been grinding out the necessary training hours to become a nail tech at a salon. But on Monday night, she revealed on Instagram that since she hasn’t passed the state board’s exam which would certify her as a manicurist, she’s headed back into the classroom to learn more “manicurist theory” and do more practice! She wrote this via her IG Stories (below):

“Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again so l’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon”

Good for her for sticking with the challenge! Persistence pays off! As you may recall, just about a month ago, the 38-year-old actress revealed on IG that she’d failed the board’s exam to become a manicurist. In a Stories post for her followers, she bravely assured them that she would “keep retaking it until I get the license.” Now it sounds like she’s going to study a lot more in preparation for it!

Of course, Bynes already has a lot of experience with school. She earned her associate’s degree at Los Angeles’ famed Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising back in 2019. After that achievement, she revealed her plan to continue her studies towards obtaining a bachelor’s degree the following year even amid mental health battles. Then, in late 2022, she revealed on social media that she had completed more than 100 hours of training towards getting her manicurist’s license. The aforementioned California State Board of Cosmetology requires a minimum of 400 hours of training in addition to passing the state exam, so that’s no joke!

Between this and the What I Like About You alum’s ambitious recent plan for getting control of her health and fitness, it’s clear she wants to live her best life. Can’t hate that! In fact, we love it! Sending good vibes to Bynes as she goes back to school to nail down this nail goal! Thoughts, y’all??

