'Fight Over A Boy'?! Mandy Moore Dishing Dirt On That Iconic 2003 Vanity Fair Shoot!

Mandy Moore will never forget the day she shot that iconic cover for Vanity Fair! Spoiler alert! It’s mainly because there was SO much drama!

You may recall that the magazine featured several young actresses on the cover in 2003. We’re talking Mandy, Hilary Duff, Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, Raven-Symone, Evan Rachel Wood, and Alexis Bledel. These women were some of the biggest teen stars at the time, making this such an iconic photoshoot! Check it out here or (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

What a legendary photo!! Despite being super famous, they were still teenagers at the end of the day. And they came with “a lot of drama” on set, according to Mandy! Especially over guys!

Related: Shane West Responds To HILARIOUS A Walk To Remember Review!

She appeared on the influencer Valeria Lipovetsky’s podcast Not Alone on Tuesday and spilled the tea about what went on behind the scenes of the shoot, saying:

“A lot of teenage drama for sure. There was a fight over a boy I wanna say between two people, I don’t even remember who. I remember feeling like a real outlier and outsider like, ‘I am not a part of the cool kids club.’”

Who wants to bet the “fight over a boy” happened between Lindsay and Hilary? Remember, they were caught in a massive love triangle with their mutual ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter back in the day!

But something did make Mandy feel like she was “part of the cool kids club” back then — the fact “one of the Olsen twins” had a massive crush on her boyfriend! Mandy shared:

“I just remember feeling really cool about that.”

Ha! Not many people would be super chill about that! Looking back, though, there was a major bright side to the shoot for Mandy. She eventually became best friends with Hilary Duff! The This Is Us alum expressed:

“We laugh about that all the time. We were such babies then and to think fast-forward 20 years from now… our husbands are best friends. She’s a very, very dear friend to me. We have all these kids and kids running around. Hilary is just like ultimate mom goals in every sense. She is the most incredible mother and businesswoman and she does everything with such grace. One day we’ll be able to show our kids like, ‘Isn’t this so funny, we knew each other back then and now look at us.”

Amazing! See, it wasn’t all drama! Just like high school, the most important part was the besties you made! Watch the interview (below):

Over the years, Mandy’s fellow cover stars also have opened up about their experiences with that shoot, too. And many have agreed it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows on set…

Hilary told Vanity Fair during a lie detector interview the whole day was a “very high stress, anxiety-inducing day.” Oof. Evan said she was “almost in tears” after the photoshoot left her feeling “like meat”:

“They tried that dress on me, I wasn’t comfortable but they told me there was no time cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings. Then I was given a choice on whether I wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better. Then we were all lined up, stared at and approved. I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure to shut up and do what you are told. I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again.”

Big yikes!

Oh, how we wish we could’ve been a fly on the wall that day to see all the drama up close! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Joseph Marzullo/WENN, Jody Cortes/WENN, WENN]