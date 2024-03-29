Amanda Bynes Reveals Sudden Weight Gain & Ambitious New Goals Amid Battle With Depression

Amanda Bynes has been going through it recently.

The She’s The Man alum gave fans a rare update on her physical and mental health on Instagram Thursday. And all we can do is send all of our love and light to the star along with the hope of better days ahead!

In a slide posted to her IG Stories early Thursday afternoon, the former child star — who will turn 38 next week — revealed she has gained a lot of weight recently while fighting the effects of depression. She matter-of-factly revealed:

“I’ve gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed”

Oh no!

Thankfully, it sounds like she’s doing quite a bit better already. She explained that she has “learned to do opposite action” whenever she feels like following through on any potentially unhealthy behavior:

“I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean”

And she has goals, too! She capped her message by explaining that she wants to lose 52 (!!!) pounds total:

“I weigh 162lbs right now and want to get back to 110lbs”

Whoa!

Obvi, no one’s weight is their worth. So we seriously want to make it clear NOBODY needs to drop pounds to feel love or happiness. But at the same time, if she wants to up her fitness level and improve her health in a reasonable way, hey, ain’t nothin’ wrong with that! Good for her!

And as for the Amanda Show alum’s future plans, we hope the fitness push winds up coinciding nicely with her new career goals! Thoughts and/or well wishes, y’all?? Share ’em down (below)!

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

