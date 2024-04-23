Amanda Bynes Is Trying To Win Back Her Ex In This SUPER Relatable Way!

Amanda Bynes is trying to drum up some attention with her social media posts. But not fan attention — ex attention!

On Monday, the She’s The Man alum took to her Instagram account and revealed that she is trying to win back her ex. A noble cause, perhaps. Or, at least an emotional one! And how is she doing it? By posting through it, of course! Ah, love in the digital age… LOLz!

In a since-deleted IG Stories post, per E! News, Bynes turned her phone camera around on herself and spoke very candidly to her followers. Her statement was short, sweet, and simple. And with it, she wanted to know if other people do the same thing she does! That’s because, as she explained, her IG posts are meant to attract attention from a former lover:

“Am I the only one who’s trying to win back their ex through every Instagram post? Let me know if I’m the only one.”

Relatable AF! We’ve all been there at one time or another. LOLz!

Interestingly, the 38-year-old television veteran didn’t name drop which ex she was referencing. And while it certainly could be someone else out of the public eye, the natural assumption by many fans is that it’s her former fiancé Paul Michael. As you will no doubt recall, the Easy A alum and the 32-year-old Michael originally met in rehab. They got together in 2019, and he proposed in 2020. They called off their engagement in 2021, but were linked on and off until at least 2022 — so perhaps there are still some feelings flying around between them. Or at least flying in from Amanda’s side.

Bynes has plenty of other stuff on her plate right now, as well. As we’ve been reporting, she is dead-set on finally acquiring her manicurist’s license. And she’s going to stop at nothing to get that!! Plus, she’s got major health and fitness goals on the horizon, too. But it seems like IG is a diversion for her to try to win back a former lover.

And again, whether that’s Paul or somebody else, we don’t know right now. We just hope things work out however they are meant to and everybody ends up happy — especially since her family apparently wasn’t crazy about their relationship back then. Sending love and light! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

