'New Look'?! Amanda Bynes Reveals She Underwent Eyelid Surgery!

Amanda Bynes is getting candid about her “new look.”

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal she had cosmetic surgery done. What kind of procedure, you may ask? Amanda shared with fans that she got work done on her eyelids! The What I Like About You alum said:

“So I saw a couple stories online that say I have a new look, and I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes.”

Wow! Per the Mayo Clinic, blepharoplasty is an option for anyone dealing with “baggy or droopy upper eyelids,” “excess skin of the upper eyelids that partially blocks peripheral vision,” “excess skin on the lower eyelids,” or “bags under the eyes.” We guess she was tired of, well, looking tired??

And before anyone spewed any negative comments about it, Amanda made it clear she was thrilled with the results from the surgery as it completely transformed her self-confidence. The Nickelodeon alum explained:

“It was one of the best things I could have done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look.”

Good for her! As long as she’s happy and healthy following the procedure, that’s what matters most!

It’s unknown when she had the surgery done. However, Amanda noted she wanted to take a moment to address her transformation after recent paparazzi pictures of her came out. As she put it, the photos made her appear “goofy!” The Hairspray star — who also has been sporting some platinum blonde locks recently — slammed the pictures, stating that the “harsh” sunlight created “shadows” on her face and made her “look terrible.” Hmm — is this why she wore such big sunglasses for so long when out? Because she was self-conscious about her eyes?

This comes just a day after Amanda opened up about getting a face tattoo on the first episode of her new podcast! Seems like we’re entering a new era for the All That alum — one in which she gets super candid about everything Amanda! Love it!

