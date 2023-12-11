Selena Gomez Reveals She Got Botox!

Selena Gomez is getting honest! And not just about her new relationship status!

ICYMI, the 31-year-old revealed recently that she’s been dating record producer Benny Blanco for six months now in a recent Instagram comment! In a post by PopFaction where they were speculating that Selly had “seemingly confirmed” her relationship status, she took it a step further so there’d be no more confusion. In the replies, she simply wrote “facts” before replying to several other hateful comments — defending her man!

Related: Selena Hangs Out With Taylor Swift After Revealing Benny Romance!

In the midst of her speaking out, she didn’t only defend her new beau — she revealed some deets about herself, as well! One reply in particular called Benny “SO UNHANDSOME” while another was judging Selena’s choice of man even harder! The commenter wrote:

“Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It’s messing with your brain.”

Yeesh!

The Single Soon songstress didn’t let this social media user get away with it, though! She popped off at the commenter, and replied:

“hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl.”

She clearly meant ONLY Botox and none of that other stuff. But it’s wild she admitted to even that! This is the first time the musician has ever spoken about getting any work done, despite rumors bouncing around the past few months.

And the fact she was confident enough to talk about it while defending her “happiest” relationship ever is such a boss move (and shows how serious things are)! If there’s one thing you’re not going to do, it’s mess with her happiness!

Are U surprised Selena has had fillers, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Selena Gomez/YouTube/Instagram]