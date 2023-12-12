Amanda Bynes Thinks 'Nobody Cares If People Have Face Tattoos' Anymore?! Um...

Amanda Bynes has officially kicked off her podcast!

The former Nickelodeon star debuted the inaugural episode of her chat show, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast over the weekend, and she got things off to a relevant start with guest Dahlia Moth — a tattoo artist she says she met at a Spirit Halloween a few years ago!

Amanda clearly isn’t a stranger to ink as she’s got a heart tattoo on her FACE. For most, that’s a pretty daring location. But for the She’s the Man star, criticism of the location is a thing of the past. While discussing tattoos, she told Dahlia:

“Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter.”

It sounds like that’s coming from a real personal place! LOLz!

It may not matter in Amanda’s life — in the life of a former child star in the fashion and entertainment worlds… but we feel like she’s WAY off here. For most normal folks a face tattoo is going to be an instant disqualifier on like 99% of jobs. Maybe “it shouldn’t matter,” sure, agreed. But it does to a hell of a lot of folks still.

Other than that, Amanda pretty much kept the focus on Dahlia, asking about her career path and how she got into it. The full episode is only about 26 minutes long and is available to stream on Spotify.

This marks the first project the 37-year-old has been involved in since 2010’s Easy A, where she starred alongside Emma Stone. It’s been a challenging 13 years for Amanda, but we’re glad to see her passionate about something again… As Perezcious readers know, she was super jazzed about promoting the podcast with Paul, who she says she met “in treatment.”

She also teased in an Instagram Highlight that she’ll be filming the next episode in two weeks!

Have YOU given it a listen yet?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

