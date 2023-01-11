Twitter Cannot Handle Amanda Seyfried’s Reason For Missing Her Golden Globes Win!

Amanda Seyfried, you have some ‘splaining to do!

In case you missed it, the 37-year-old actress won her first Golden Globe award on Tuesday night in the Best Actress in a Limited, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture category for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Related: Regina Hall Teases Kevin Costner After He Missed Globes Over California Floods

Since Amanda was not in attendance at the ceremony (though she did seem to be available to witness the big win over FaceTime), Yellowstone stars and presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser accepted the award on her behalf. But they shared this jaw-dropping reason why the Mean Girls star couldn’t make it:

“Amanda is deep in the process of creating a new musical this week and could not be here tonight.”

Such a wonderful night with @TheDropoutHulu team. Here’s the moment @AmandaSeyfried won her #GoldenGlobes2023 there with us in spirit (and FaceTime!) pic.twitter.com/LaJogB7bM8 — Rebecca Jarvis (@RebeccaJarvis) January 11, 2023

Um… WHAT?!!

Of course, everyone is freaking out over the news on social media right now — with many theorizing what the mystery project is. What is everyone really hoping for? Another Mamma Mia movie, obviously! See the reactions (below):

“amanda seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical and could not be here" me rn: pic.twitter.com/puXU2Rz0KB — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) January 11, 2023

Excuse me, Amanda Seyfried is deep in the making of a musical?!?? pic.twitter.com/ieIMAs0rTo — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) January 11, 2023

whatever musical amanda seyfried is working on better be mamma mia 3 — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) January 11, 2023

AMANDA SEYFRIED NEW MUSICAL WHAT? pic.twitter.com/83a9gVbgyY — krys (@krusthian) January 11, 2023

I hope the musical Amanda Seyfried is in the process of creating is MAMMA MIA 3 — emily burack (@emburack) January 11, 2023

IS AMANDA SEYFRIED WORKING ON MAMMA MIA 3 — Nora Hughes (@xNoraHugsx) January 11, 2023

"Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical and could not be here" is an oddly specific and ominous excuse for skipping the Golden Globes — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) January 11, 2023

Golden Globes producer: So, what should we give as the reason why Amanda can’t accept her award? Busy working? Traveling overseas? Amanda Seyfried’s publicist: No, no. Tell them she’s “deep in the process of creating a new musical this week,” then say no more!! — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 11, 2023

Amanda Seyfried creating a new musical pic.twitter.com/aO14vDQ7GM — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) January 11, 2023

amanda seyfried working on a new musical????? pic.twitter.com/M6HvdoKvKy — justine (@filmsnmarvel) January 11, 2023

Wicked Movie: *doesn’t cast Amanda Seyfried*

Amanda Seyfried: pic.twitter.com/1LF8491kRp — Josh Telepman (@JoshTel) January 11, 2023

And then, there were some other guesses besides a new Mamma Mia:

Amanda Seyfried is obviously deep in the process of creating a new musical based on M3GAN why are we all guessing otherwise — Cody Dericks (@codymonster91) January 11, 2023

How much do we want to bet that the musical that Amanda Seyfried is working on according to the #GoldenGlobes is actually the Mean Girls Musical movie coming to Paramount Plus ???? — Marissa (@marissacrenwlge) January 11, 2023

Pls let the Amanda Seyfried musical just be a musical retelling of the Elizabeth Holmes saga – WE NEED MORE ALTOS IN MT — HighFlyinAdoredPodcast (@HighFlyinAdored) January 11, 2023

While everyone is dying to know what musical Amanda has in the works, it sounds like she sadly plans on keeping that secret to herself… for now! She took to her Instagram to celebrate her Golden Globes win and confirmed she was in New York to work on a musical. However, she didn’t give away much else! She said in the video:

“I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic, and it’s a musical, so I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. And that’s all I can really say about it, hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work. It’s more fun.”

Hmm… That “finally” makes it sound like something totally new… Considering she’s already worked on Mamma Mia and Mean Girls, it sounds like those musicals are not what she’s doing right now!

And the fact she’s in New York, perhaps, she’s doing something on Broadway? We mean, she hasn’t done a live stage musical on Broadway yet! Neither she nor the Golden Globes presenters specified that it was a movie musical. And if “magic” is our hint, she might be doing Wicked?! While it’s technically not a “new musical,” it is a new and different project for her. Plus, it is a great way to get back at those who didn’t cast her in the upcoming movie version of Wicked. But who knows! We just cannot wait to see what it is!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN]