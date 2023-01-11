Regina Hall Teases Kevin Costner In Viral Moment After He Missed The Golden Globes Over California Floods

Regina Hall has thoughts on Kevin Costner’s Golden Globes absence…

While presenting the 2023 Best Actor in a Drama Series win to Kevin for his role in Yellowstone, the 52-year-old actress went a little off script. She began “Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be –” before laughing to herself. She continued:

“I always like how they write this. It’s like, ‘He so much wanted to be — .’ No, I’m sure he did. But because of the — it’s been raining — the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus!”

She mockingly added:

“He’s stuck in Santa Barbara, let’s pray everyone.”

Related: Prince Harry, Oprah, & More Ordered To Evacuate Amid California Storms!

She eventually pulled herself together, and on a more serious note, expressed:

“No, that’s awful. This is true. Everyone, we do, we pray, and we hope that everyone affected by these storms remains safe, and I’m gonna accept that award right there on your behalf, Kevin.”

Hours earlier, the 67-year-old actor took to Instagram to share, “Nobody’s sadder” than he and his wife for having to miss the prestigious awards ceremony due to the rising floods. We have to say, the beautiful ocean view and palm trees in the background of his announcement video may have just made Regina’s mocking take a bit easier to swallow…

The Man of Steel star added:

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years.”

While his wife, Christine Baumgartner, didn’t get to wear the “beautiful dress” she had picked out, the star revealed she purchased “some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons,” so they could watch from home. He concluded:

“I’m really sorry to the Golden Globes and the international press. I hope we’re invited back. Thanks.”

See (below):

What are YOUR thoughts on Regina’s presentation and her take on Kevin’s absence, Perezcious readers? Was it too far or fitting? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/Twitter & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]