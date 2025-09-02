Amanda Seyfried Wears Julia Roberts' Venice Film Festival Outfit After Asking To Borrow It! LOOK! 

Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts were twinning at the Venice International Film Festival!

During a photo call for Luca Guadagnino‘s After The Hunt on Friday, the Pretty Woman actress debuted a latest design from the new artistic director of Versace, Dario Vitale. She wore an oversized navy wool jacket with a striped button-down shirt and straight-legged dark-washed jeans. The look came together with a gold-buckled belt and leather heels from Versace. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Cute!!

And we’re not the only ones who thought so! Amanda apparently loved the outfit so much that she had to have it that same weekend! Luckily for the Mean Girls actress, she and Julia share the same stylist, Elizabeth Stewart. She commented on her Instagram post of the Notting Hill star’s look, asking:

“Please let me wear the same outfit.”

Amanda got her wish! Two days later, she stepped out for the photo call for The Testament Of Ann Lee in the same ‘fit! The only difference was that the Big Love alum rocked strappy sandals instead! Take a look (below):

It’s the sisterhood of the traveling Versace look at the Venice Film Festival this year! Who will wear it next? LOLz! Elizabeth posted pics of both Amanda and Julia in the ensembles to IG, writing:

“Thank you @juliaroberts for your generosity and sustainability. Sharing is caring!”

Love it! As for Julia’s reaction? She commented on the post:

“ Amanda ”

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you like the outfit? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/KIKA/WENN]