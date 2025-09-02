Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Sydney Sweeney Handled 'Her Engagement Falling Apart' While Trying To Act In New Movie Amanda Seyfried Praised For Showing 'Real' Skin In Makeup Tutorial! Amanda Seyfried Was Almost Glinda In Wicked! She Reveals: Damn! Cynthia Erivo Disses Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda Before Ariana Grande Was Cast In Wicked! OMG! Here's Where Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams Stand On A Possible Mean Girls Sequel! Amanda Seyfried Skipped The Emmys -- But Did Glam Up In A Gown Designed By Her 6-Year-Old Daughter! The Brutally Honest Reason Rachel McAdams Turned Down That Mean Girls Reunion! Mean Girls Stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Reunite In New Ad! WATCH! Jennifer Aniston, Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, & More: Celebs Supporting The Writers' Strike! Lindsay Lohan & OG Mean Girls Cast Reportedly May Not Be In Musical Remake After Being Offered 'Disrespectful' Salaries! Amanda Seyfried's Dress Kept Breaking At The Critics' Choice Awards! Amanda Seyfried's Musical Revealed! It Co-Stars Evan Rachel Wood, And It's Nostalgic As Hell!

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried Wears Julia Roberts' Venice Film Festival Outfit After Asking To Borrow It! LOOK! 

Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look

Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts were twinning at the Venice International Film Festival!

During a photo call for Luca Guadagnino‘s After The Hunt on Friday, the Pretty Woman actress debuted a latest design from the new artistic director of Versace, Dario Vitale. She wore an oversized navy wool jacket with a striped button-down shirt and straight-legged dark-washed jeans. The look came together with a gold-buckled belt and leather heels from Versace. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look
(c) MEGA/WENN
Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look
(c) MEGA/WENN

Related: Jacob Elordi SNAPS At Venice Film Festival While Meeting Fans!

Cute!!

And we’re not the only ones who thought so! Amanda apparently loved the outfit so much that she had to have it that same weekend! Luckily for the Mean Girls actress, she and Julia share the same stylist, Elizabeth Stewart. She commented on her Instagram post of the Notting Hill star’s look, asking:

“Please let me wear the same outfit.”

Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look
(c) Elizabeth Stewart/Instagram

Amanda got her wish! Two days later, she stepped out for the photo call for The Testament Of Ann Lee in the same ‘fit! The only difference was that the Big Love alum rocked strappy sandals instead! Take a look (below):

Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look
(c) MEGA/WENN
Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look
(c) MEGA/WENN

It’s the sisterhood of the traveling Versace look at the Venice Film Festival this year! Who will wear it next? LOLz! Elizabeth posted pics of both Amanda and Julia in the ensembles to IG, writing:

“Thank you @juliaroberts for your generosity and sustainability. Sharing is caring!”

Love it! As for Julia’s reaction? She commented on the post:

Amanda

Amanda Seyfried Borrows Julia Roberts’ Venice Film Festival Look
(c) Elizabeth Stewart/Instagram

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you like the outfit? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/KIKA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 02, 2025 07:42am PDT

Share This