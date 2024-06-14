Amber Portwood's Missing Fiancé Spotted Again! Why Is He On The Run?!

The good news is, Gary Wayt is still going strong. The bad news is he’s still going…

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood reported her fiancé missing on Monday, and ever since police have been just a few steps — and states — behind him. His journey began in Bryson City, North Carolina, where the couple were visiting as they attended a wedding. Per the reality star, Gary left their rental cabin on Sunday after “an argument.” She’s since downplayed it, saying it wasn’t a fight — but obviously it was intense enough for him to leave without his phone! He took off, presumably angry, and just kept driving!

The strangest thing is, he didn’t go home. The whole reason Amber reported him missing is he never showed up at their place in Indiana — and hasn’t contacted any loved ones. Instead he seems to be, well… on the run.

In footage recorded Tuesday, he was seen in Oklahoma. That’s like 900 miles from where he started, and in the wrong direction if he was planning on going home. And the latest sighting? He made it as far as the southwest! The Bryson City Police Department told The US Sun on Friday:

“We have information that he was in New Mexico at one point.”

New Mexico?!? That’s like 1400 miles from the North Carolina mountains now! Innerestingly it’s still on the same route. He could just be traveling due west on I-40. And no one has any idea why!

So the question becomes, is he driving to something or away from something? If the former, it looks like he’s headed to Los Angeles. What’s in El Lay for Gary 2? No clue. If the fight (or whatever you want to call it) was so bad, he just had to drive to clear his head, well… Damn, it ought to be clear now, don’t you think??

Knowing he’s OK — as in, alive and driving — doesn’t change anything for the cops on the case. They explained:

“Gary will stay a missing person until he contacts Bryson City Police or contacts another law enforcement officer.”

So anyone with information about his whereabouts should still contact the local police in Bryson City at 828-488-2196. He’s driving a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana license plates. And he’s going west.

We’re thankful this doesn’t seem to be one of the many missing persons cases where the search is doomed to end tragically. But seriously, what the heck is going on? Where is he going? Why didn’t he bring his phone? Is he trying to get away from Amber??

What do YOU think is going on, Perezcious readers??

