Amber Portwood’s Ex Gary Shirley Makes STUNNING Insinuation About Her Missing Fiancé -- You Won't Believe It!

Umm… Did Amber Portwood’s baby daddy mean to tag this person when posting about her missing fiancé???

Following the disappearance of Gary Wayt this week, the other Gary in her life, ex Gary Shirley, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a screenshot from the Bryson City Police Department with information on how to help find Amber’s 39-year-old partner. But what was the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star really trying to say here?

See, while nominally doing his part to raise awareness of the scary situation, Shirley tagged two people in the caption: his wife, Kristina Shirley, and… Carole Baskin! We’re not kidding! He literally tagged Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame! He wrote:

“We need to find this man @carolebaskincat @kristina_shirley3. Prayers for a safe return. #findgary.”

What? Is he trying to imply something here? That something sinister happened when Amber’s fiancé vanished without a trace — like the rumors surrounding the disappearance of Carole’s hubby, Don Lewis?

Remember, there are plenty of Netflix viewers convinced Carole murdered her husband and hid the body. Including her name feels like some really dangerous insinuation here! Whether it was on purpose or not, including her name definitely makes a statement!

Was this just a mistake? A cruel joke? We hate to think he was trying to make light of a serious situation like this, especially while his ex is “distraught” over her fiancé. Not to mention that Wayt’s family are probably very worried right now, too.

Or is he really putting forward his theory? Whatever Gary’s reason for tagging Carole, he’s keeping it to himself. He didn’t say any more and hasn’t spoken out since. Check out the post (below):

Amber reported Wayt missing on Monday. The couple were in North Carolina for her brother Shawn Portwood’s wedding. Although Amber told police he never returned to their rental cabin after “an argument” they got into the day before.

She later walked back that statement publicly. She insisted on a YouTube live stream they never had “an explosive argument” or a “big blowout fight.” However, the Teen Mom star did confirm they had “a discussion” that left them “very upset.” That’s when he left, somehow forgetting his phone despite things definitely not being “heated.” Hmm. We still have no clue what they discussed that day, as Amber didn’t fully spill the beans.

For now, police are still trying to locate Gary. The cops ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the local police in Bryson City at 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Assistant Chief Dover. We continue to keep Amber and Gary’s family in our thoughts during this difficult time. Thoughts on the post from Shirley, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below.

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube, Bryson City Police Department/Facebook]