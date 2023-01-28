Amber Rose Is DONE Dating Men!

Amber Rose wants to keep her relationship status as single… forever!

The 39-year-old model made an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast on Thursday, where she confessed to host Sofia Franklyn that she is done with relationships after spending some time in the dating scene. She explained on the episode:

“It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f**king gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life. I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

However, Amber said she would be open to the idea of being “a lesbian” – but she is ultimately content with “being by myself.” The momma of two then shared that while “guys don’t talk to me anymore,” she is more than happy about that fact:

“If I ever get into a relationship again, which I highly doubt, you’re not about to play with my life and my mental health. I don’t got time. I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

As you may know, the rapper has had a rocky time when it’s come to finding love. She previously had been involved with Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, and 21 Savage. But in 2021, she went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Alexander “AE” Edwards, after she caught him cheating on her with multiple women. Oof. The music executive, who is currently with Cher, admitted to the affairs, telling DJ Big Von he “got caught.” While Amber did not mention Alexander being part of the reason for wanting to remain single now, she did bring up the fact that her ex-husband Wiz also cheated on her – leading to their 2016 divorce:

“I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn’t there anymore. Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f**king heartbroken.”

Although Amber was wrecked by their split at the time, she has since forgiven him, revealing “we’re the best of friends now.” Glad to hear they’re in a better place now!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you want to remain single for the rest of your life with the dating pool nowadays? Drop your reactions to Amber’s confession (below).

[Image via Amber Rose/Instagram]