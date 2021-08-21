Amber Rose Opens Up About Why ‘The Pain Cuts So Deep’ After Ex Alexander Edwards Admits To Cheating

Amber Rose is heartbroken after her ex-boyfriend Alexander Edwards admitted to cheating on her with at least 12 other women.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to open up about why she never broke up with the “narcissist” music executive for so long despite knowing all that he had done. She wrote in a lengthy message:

“When ur in love with a narcissist. Ur brain tells you to run when ur heart says stay. Unanswered questions. Gaslighting. Stonewalling, Deflecting, Projecting. I wish it was easy for me to ‘fix him,’ but that’s not for me to do. The pain cuts so deep, especially when there are children involved. I will always love him so much but I know I can’t heal him only he can do that.”

Soooo, we take that she heard her ex’s horrible attempt at an apology then??? Amber, who shares 22-month-old son Slash Alexander Edwards with the former beau, explained that she spoke allegations on social media in order to set herself free from the relationship, explaining:

“I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would’ve stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for. Tough choice because it hurts so bad but I choose me. I didn’t want to have to do this at all, I just wanted my family, MY HUSBAND.”

Anyone else getting emotional from her pain?! The mother of two then concluded the personal message, expressing:

“There’s only so many times I can ask a man to just be transparent, honest and love me wholeheartedly. I don’t know if I’ll get the happy ending i wanted but maybe I’ll get the happy ending I deserve.”

You totally deserve your happy ending, Amber!! In addition to her emotional post, Rose shared a meme with examples of a man trying to gaslight a woman into never leaving him. Take a look (below):

Oof…

In case you missed it, Rose slammed Alexander for his infidelity and broke up with him live on Instagram on Wednesday. She said at the time:

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore.”

And then in the worst apologies ever, AE spoke to Big Von on the PST show where he pretty much said he would not stop cheating on the woman he supposedly “loves,” explaining:

“I thought, ‘S**t, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously. I love her, though. That’s my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson, too. … I love my woman, but I also love myself. That was the conflict, my desires. I would give in to my desires, and I desired other things at times.”

WTF?! Honestly, girl, forget about him! Don’t waste your energy because this man is clearly a f**kboy to the core and does not care at all about how his actions impact you.

