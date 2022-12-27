Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors After Receiving Stunning Diamond Ring From Alexander Edwards!

Looks like Cher really does “believe in life after love”!

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know the 76-year-old icon has been making headlines after debuting her new relationship with 36-year-old Alexander Edwards. But now, she’s really kicked fan speculation into high gear after tweeting a photo of an engagement-worthy ring on Christmas day… In a Sunday tweet, the Burlesque actress uploaded a photo of an almond shaped diamond with the caption:

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E”

Also visible in the photo is a look at AE’s black nails topped with green flames. See (below):

Fans immediately began flooding her replies, wondering if the music producer had popped the question years after Cher’s 1964-1975 marriage to Sonny Bono, and 1975-1979 marriage to Gregg Allman. However, the All or Nothing singer later uploaded the same photo, informing fans:

“I posted this cause his nails are so cool”

Could just be a Christmas gift, but anyone else notice how she didn’t outright deny the engagement rumors??

Related: Most Lavish Celebrity Christmas Gifts Of ALL TIME!

Later in the day, Cher tweeted:

“WANT TO SEND MY LOVE OUT TO U. WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH TEARS OF SADNESS & JOY. MERRY XMAS”

A fan replied, “I know the feeling, the hardest part of the holidays are the empty chairs were our loved ones used to sit,” likely referring to Cher’s late mother Georgia Holt, who passed away earlier this month at 96. Cher responded:

“Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…”she Loves Diamonds.”Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite.We were telling Stories about her,WHAT A WOMAN”

See the interaction (below):

Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…”she Loves Diamonds.”Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite.We were telling Stories about her,WHAT A WOMAN — Cher (@cher) December 26, 2022

We’re sure her mother would have been ecstatic about the singer’s new ring. We’re just glad she has someone to make her feel loved during a difficult month. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Cher is engaged? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Avalon/FayesVision/WENN]