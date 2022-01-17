Amber Rose Walks Back Old Tweet About 'The Kartrashians' Amid Ex Kanye West's Drama With Kim

Amber Rose is addressing personal growth while proving people can change over time and own up to their s**t!

On Sunday, the Slutwalk founder took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on a nearly seven-year-old tweet she sent regarding Kanye West and the KarJenner family.

As longtime Perezcious readers will recall, back in February of 2015, the 38-year-old public figure addressed her prior relationship with Ye and had some harsh words for Kim Kardashian‘s famous family! Of course, now that Kim and Kanye are going through their own s**t amid their divorce, Amber’s old message is finding a new audience nearly a decade later. But for Amber, it’s time to move past it!

Interestingly, the past post Amber is now disavowing still lives on Twitter! As you can see, back in that 2015 missive, Rose called the family “the Kartrashians” and told Yeezy they would “humiliate u when they’re done with u” (below):

@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) February 20, 2015

At issue at the time was Rose’s frustration over Kanye’s infamous “30 showers” comment about their former relationship. Understandably mad about getting slut-shamed by the Jesus Walks rapper, Rose struck out against his (then active) relationship with Kim.

But fast forward to 2022, and now she’s thought better of it!

On Sunday, the model and girl power visionary addressed the old tweet head on. Reflecting about the unfortunate message and the immature play on the KarJenner fam’s famous last name, while also shading Ye for his lack of apology for the 30 showers comment, Amber wrote:

“Man f**k that old ass tweet. I never got an apology for his ’30 showers’ comment but f**k it. I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it. Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either.”

Wow! Mature! And she continued from there, aiming her vitriol and Kanye and walking back her previous diss on the KarJenner fam:

“S**t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward… learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s [sic] life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity”

Love and positivity it is, then!

Here’s the full post (below):

Obviously, there is a lot of history between her and Kanye, so something tells us those two exes won’t be putting anything behind themselves any time soon.

But it’s nice to see that Amber owned up to involving the Kardashians, and admitted to wanting to move past the petty s**t! Life is too short, right??

