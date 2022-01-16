Julia Fox Says She Is Completely ‘Surrendering’ To Kanye West: ‘I Just Feel Really Safe With Him’

Julia Fox is continuing to spill the tea on her relationship with Kanye West.

The 31-year-old actress spoke with Interview Magazine again, sharing more details about her recent dates with the 44-year-old rapper, complete with some pictures from their nights out. The couple showed off their intense chemistry while at the celebrity restaurant Delilah with some notable celebs, which she said was a date with Madonna and that she brought Kanye along. In one picture from their photo shoot that night, Fox can even be seen spread out across the dining room table while Ye hovered over her with a knife and fork in hand. Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

Curious about what the pair talk about on these dates? Well, the momma of one shared that they often discuss “ideas” when they are alone:

“That’s what’s so exciting about being in the vicinity of someone who’s operating at the level that he is. These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life.”

When asked about the wildest thing he’s come up with so far, Fox immediately noted her complete “transformation” ever since they started their whirlwind romance a couple of weeks ago:

“After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s**t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

The Uncut Gems star shared that she was “really surrendering” to the journey with the record producer after so many years of having to take care of other people first before herself, explaining:

“For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.

Fox, who shares a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, admitted she was “so tired” and ‘f**king miserable” before meeting Kanye, saying:

“Even a month ago, I was so f**king like…not getting along with my son’s father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so f**king miserable that I know, that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.’ And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”

As for how their relationship has progressed, the model gushed that she is still shocked that Kanye has not disappointed her as her previous boyfriends have done in the past:

“I’m so used to being f**ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”

She may be singing a different tune now! We mean, he has not only been pining over Kim Kardashian but has been putting her on blast on Instagram Live. He also rapped about wanting to “beat” her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. But who knows! Perhaps, she does not care too much about what is going down with his ex.

Reactions to her latest article with Interview? FYI, Julia joked about this becoming a “bi-weekly” thing, so we’ll have to see if she continues to debrief the public on her relationship with Ye.

