Kanye West Claimed He ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Know’ Where Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party Was Held!

Kanye West is continuing to put ex-wife Kim Kardashian on blast – this time, claiming he was purposefully kept in the dark about his own daughter’s birthday party.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old rapper hopped on Instagram Live to call out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for the “games that is being played” by allegedly not allowing him to know the address to Chicago West’s 4th birthday bash. In a video published by TMZ, Ye can be seen seemingly driving around looking for the party’s location as he shared:

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothing legal that’s saying that these are the kind of games that is being played.”

He went on to say he was “taking control” of the narrative this year:

“This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest, and I’m just not playing … I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I’m not finna let this happen. And we’re gonna be real-time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.”

As for the lengths he was going to find the address, Kanye claimed he reached out to Tristan Thompson to grab the details from Khloé Kardashian – but said they wouldn’t fess up:

“I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. I was supposed to be in Miami recording my album. My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life. That’s the whole point of having money.”

You can ch-ch-check out the entire video HERE. Despite claiming he wasn’t invited to the soirée, in a video posted by Atiana De La Hoya’s IG account, Kanye could be seen in attendance and chatting with Kris Jenner! According to TMZ, the whole thing ended up being a mix up as the former couple originally planned on having two separate events for Chicago. He was allegedly supposed to pick up their little one at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Kim then thought he would be having the another party then. So basically, it sounds like the whole tirade on IG Live was for nothing. Take a look at a screenshot from the clip (below):

While Kimmy Kakes has not addressed the rant from Kanye, she did post a tribute in honor of their daughter’s special day. Alongside a series of pictures and videos of Chicago, she wrote:

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!”

This incident is just the latest example of how messy Kim and Kanye’s divorce has become! The Famous artist has been attacking the reality star left and right, most recently calling her out from stopping him from entering her home while Pete Davidson was there and even threatening her new beau in a song. It certainly seems like Ye is trying to get a reaction out of her – so we’ll have to wait and see if she ends up slamming his antics.

Anyways…

We hope that Chicago has a great birthday – despite her father’s most recent stunt. Reactions to the drama, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kim will say something about his latest call outs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]