American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke

Frank Fritz, who became world-famous for his long on-air work on the show American Pickers, has been hospitalized.

According to his former co-star, Mike Wolfe, the TV star was rushed to a hospital this week after reportedly suffering a stroke. In a post published to his Instagram page on Thursday evening, Wolfe explained a bit about the situation. While the details behind Fritz’s current condition and what exactly led up to it are unclear, it is obvious that the History Channel star’s health is in serious jeopardy.

He wrote in part (below):

“Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

Oh, no…

The reality TV star begged with prayers that his beloved former co-star would pull through, finishing like this:

“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Here is Wolfe’s full announcement (below):

Fritz starred on American Pickers for a decade between 2010 and 2020. He filmed 308 episodes in total, per IMDb, before stepping away due to medical problems. In the last year, Fritz had back surgery to alleviate some of his health issues, according to TMZ. He is also already living with Crohn’s disease.

We hope and pray that he has a full recovery from this scary situation.

[Image via The History Channel/YouTube]