Travis Barker Returns To Stage For The First Time Since Hospitalization -- Even Though He's 'Not Supposed To'!

Travis Barker is back to doing what he loves weeks after his health scare!

As you know, the 46-year-old drummer was rushed to the hospital last month with a severe case of pancreatitis following a routine endoscopy. Even with Kourtney Kardashian never leaving his side, it was an intensely scary situation for the newlyweds. However, in true rockstar fashion, Travis is not letting it keep him down!

Related: Check Out The Super Sweet Tattoo Kourtney Gave Travis!

The Blink-182 alum made a surprise appearance at friend Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour show in El Lay at The Forum on Wednesday. According to Page Six, Travis hopped on the drums to perform the songs Tickets to My Downfall and Bloody Valentine with MGK. Both of their respective partners, Kourtney and Megan Fox, cheered them on in the audience. The rapper said to the crowd while introducing Travis:

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight.”

Obviously noise was made! MGK continued:

“You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remiss if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Considering he just went through a “life-threatening” experience, Trav probably should have followed docs orders and not played at all (or stuck to the one song, at least) while he’s still recovering! But no one knows just how resilient this man is.

We’re glad to see he’s already doing better! Rock on, Travis!

[Image via WENN]