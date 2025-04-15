America's Next Top Model Alum Arrested -- See Her Not-So-Glam Mugshot…

An America’s Next Top Model alum has been arrested! And we’re not so sure the judges would approve of her mugshot!

Two decades after appearing on Tyra Banks’ reality competition show in 2005, Sarah Dankelman, who now goes by Sarah Wyman, according to The US Sun, was arrested and charged with charged with three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon! WHOA!

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Maine revealed that the ex-reality star and her husband Alexander are accused of hijacking someone’s trailer in Solon, Maine in February. The owner apparently chased the couple and when they finally pulled over, got into a wild physical altercation! After which the couple hopped back in the SUV and drove off — before crashing in the snow. Police reported Sarah and a 4-month-old baby were found in the wreck. WTF!

It’s not clear if the baby was Sarah’s, but Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell revealed:

“Fortunately, nobody got seriously hurt.”

What a WILD series of events! Tyra would NOT be happy! ESPECIALLY about Sarah’s mugshot! Take a look (below):

[Images via UPN/Hulu]