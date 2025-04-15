Got A Tip?

Ralph Fiennes' Body Transformation Is INSANE At 62 -- LOOK!

Ralph Fiennes Body Transformation Is INSANE At 62!

From a covered-up Cardinal to the jaw-dropping Greek king of Ithaca! This guy can do it all!

Ralph Fiennes is proving that you can undergo a major glow-up at any age! The Conclave actor transformed his body to portray the Greek king Odysseus in the new film The Return. While the film premiered four months ago in the States, it just hit UK theaters, and nobody can believe how jacked Ralph got for the role! We’re seriously in shock over his incredible transformation!

On Saturday, the 62-year-old took to his X (Twitter) account to share two shirtless thirst traps showing off all the hard work. Just check out his abs and muscular biceps — under the shaggy beard he was sporting, of course. Take a look:

OMG!

Very demure… very mindful… On Sunday, Ralph also posted some pics his personal trainer snapped. Check ’em out:

Impressive!!

Ralph has said he went through five months of intense training and stuck to a strict diet to complete this transformation. It certainly shows! What a flex to be doing this at his age! You can see what he put in this work for (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Ralph Fiennes/X (Twitter)]

Apr 14, 2025 18:30pm PDT

