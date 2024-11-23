Kanye West Sued AGAIN! ANTM Alum Claims He Gagged & Choked Her Until She Blacked Out On La Roux Music Video Set

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kanye West has been hit with yet another lawsuit, this time from a former America’s Next Top Model contestant who claimed he assaulted her on a music video set over a decade ago.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Rolling Stone on Friday, Jenn An, who appeared on cycle 13 of the modeling competition series, sued the rapper for gender-motivated violence, sexual assault, and strangulation. In the suit, the former reality star said she was hired to appear in the music video for La Roux’s In For The Kill in 2010 — one year after America’s Next Top Model — at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

When Kanye arrived on set and picked her from a lineup of women, things took a horrific turn. The lawsuit alleged he pointed at her and said:

“Give me the Asian girl.”

Jenn recalled she was wearing very revealing lingerie at the time and Kanye said:

“That’s why I chose you.”

Per the suit, the record producer had the model sit in a chair across from him and ordered the director to zoom in on her face. What happened next is disturbing. Jenn claimed Kanye choked and “smothered” her face, assaulting her “in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes.” The lawsuit revealed:

“On camera, defendant West began to choke plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands. He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her.”



Jenn alleged Kanye used his fingers “to emulate forced oral sex” as he screamed:

“This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.”

All of this went on allegedly for more than a minute. As Jenn panicked under Ye’s “gyrating hand,” she remembered looking around the room, hoping someone would get him to stop. However, no one did. The Jesus Walks artist allegedly continued until she “temporarily blacked out.” The lawsuit states:

“Plaintiff struggled to breathe and felt as if she had temporarily blacked out. When defendant West decided that he was finished with plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup.”

That’s so scary. Jenn claimed in the lawsuit that LaRoux later told a friend she witnessed some “upsetting, unsettling” behavior during the shoot. The singer was not a co-defendant in the suit. However, Universal Music Group is as Jenn alleged the record company organized his appearance in the music video. However, when the allegations were brought to them, they later “failed to investigate” or take action. Instead, Universal Music Group and other “high-profile figures” in the industry attempted to “bury” the alleged incident afterward.

FYI, Kanye did not make the final cut of the music video, even though Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband is featured on the remix of the track. Take a look (below):

Jenn is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages. At this time, Kanye and Universal Music Group have not addressed her allegations.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

