Amy Duggar Calls Out Family Members For Letting 'Sick' Josh Duggar's Behavior Continue For So Long! OMG!

Amy Duggar King is NOT taking kindly to her family’s actions — or, lack thereof — in the controversy surrounding Josh Duggar‘s awful online activities.

The 35-year-old mom once again popped off on social media this week. In a new video posted Wednesday to her TikTok account, Amy slammed her family over the child sexual abuse material scandal that once again dragged the Duggar name into the spotlight. Josh was convicted for possessing child pornography and sentenced to more than a decade in prison — but he wasn’t the one Amy had her sights set on.

On Wednesday, Amy shared a very telling quote with her followers on the short-form video app. That quote was cryptic, but at the same time, it said it ALL. The posted statement read:

“Sometimes, not saying anything can be quite telling.”

Hmmm…

Amy’s own caption is even more scathing. While she doesn’t name names, it’s clear she has directed her latest ire at her uncle Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle Duggar — who swept Josh’s behavior under the rug for so long, letting things get worse.

The ex-TLC star, who is now married to 35-year-old husband Dillon King, wrote about family members who were “turning their blind eye” at the scandal:

“To my ‘family’ how can so many stay silent!?! It blows my mind at the people who are turning their blind eye at what has happened!! HELLO THIS IS A BIG DEAL. We Have to be loud, we have to make a commotion, we have to talk about the hard things and the sad realizations. We have to get mad about this. This isnt just a sad one time occurence. This is someone who preyed on the vunerable and who is sick in the head!!! I have so many dang questions!? Don’t you!?”

When she says it wasn’t just a “one time” thing, it seems pretty clear to us she’s talking about how Josh was accused of molesting young children on MORE THAN ONE OCCASION. And his parents were well aware of it. And instead of making him face the consequences and get the rehabilitation he needed, they chose to keep him — and more importantly to Jim Bob the family name — safe.

Damn!!!

Ch-ch-check out Amy’s full post:

@amyrking To my “ family” How can so many stay silent!?! It blows my mind at the people who are turning their blind eye at what has happened!! HELLO THIS IS A BIG DEAL . We Have to be loud, we have to make a commotion, we have to talk about the hard things and the sad realizations. We have to get mad about this. This isnt just a sad one time occurence. This is someone who preyed on the vunerable and who is sick in the head!!! I have so many dang questions!? Don’t you!? #duggarfamily #duggars #duggartok ♬ Toxic – RealestK

Jeez! She’s not holding back — especially in that caption!

Not that Amy ever has, really. Late last year, the Duggar cousin reported on Instagram that she’d decided to cut off “toxic” family members in the wake of Josh’s conviction. More recently, she posted a Twitter meme about how you “can’t just block your family members and stop talking to them,” and shared her own take on why that was important to do in certain cases:

“You have to surround yourself with people and especially family who are healthy individuals. Who is a healthy example to your children, who will protect them. It’s ok to have huge boundaries if they can’t be trusted. Especially those who hide behind religion.”

So clearly she’s not afraid to speak out and stand up for what she believes in!

But will her other family members ever get the message?! Maybe a few here and there — but we doubt Jim Bob ever will.

