Josh Duggar Cousin Amy King Prays He Gets 'Ultimate Sentence' In Child Porn Trial As MORE Evidence Comes To Light

How can you stand by someone charged with possession of child porn? Even a family member?!

The Josh Duggar trial is ramping up this week, and we’re getting ever closer to hearing some of the most shocking testimony of all time — based on what federal agents said about the content of the 19 Kids And Counting alum’s alleged collection. Will all of that being in the open finally sway Joshie’s parents? His wife? The other members of the fam who are standing by him?

Probably not, tbh. But Amy King hasn’t been shy about her ability to put her convictions ahead of family loyalty, posting just this past September about cutting off “toxic family.”

The Duggar cousin, who made several appearances on the TLC reality hit, made a bold declaration this week as the trial began in earnest. She posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday:

“Today is a heavy day. This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served.”

She let her followers know exactly where she stood, writing:

“Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed.”

The proud momma even went a step further, telling fans:

“Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence”

Sorry… the ultimate sentence?? As in… the death penalty?

OK, not sure what she means by that, but we certainly agree if everything we’ve heard — the mountain of evidence the feds have — is all legit, this man definitely needs the book thrown at him. We mean, he allegedly had videos of children as young as 18 months, what one federal agent called “top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.” We mean, not to blaspheme, but JFC WTF.

Not only does his family need to stop protecting him, it needed to happen 20 years ago. We just heard from a family friend who said Josh’s molestation proclivities began as young as 12. And we’ve known for a few years now about Josh violating his little sisters and their friend. We know when he was 15 years old, his daddy Jim Bob Duggar got him help through faith — but not through any kind of actual treatment. So the fact it didn’t change anything isn’t all that surprising. More importantly, Josh never actually faced any legal consequences like being put on a sex offender registry to protect future children.

Sigh.

Look, we don’t know if the allegations are going to get worse as the trial goes on. But they could. There was that whole disturbing fact that the defense tried hard to throw out as evidence the photos police took of Josh’s hands and feet. We shudder to imagine why he’d need those stricken from the record.

And we just learned on Wednesday, thanks to a DailyMail.com report, that an unexpected witness will be testifying against Josh this week: a man named Robert Franklin, who was booked into the Washington County Detention Center a few days before Josh was. Then the reality star spent a week in that facility, along with Franklin. We have to assume prosecutors — who had to make special requests for US Marshals to transport the convict to testify — must have learned that Josh spoke a little too freely about his activities with his fellow sex offender inmates.

This is only going to get worse. It just is.

At least one family member is prepared for it. We can’t say we’ll necessarily be praying, but we certainly agree with Amy that we hope the truth is revealed.

