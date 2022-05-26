Amy Duggar Had The Darkest Take On Cousin Josh's Child Porn Sentence: 'The Prisoners Are Going To Take Care Of Him'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

No one thinks Josh Duggar deserves to be punished more than Amy Duggar King.

Hours after the 19 Kids and Counting star was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child porn (over 7 years less than the maximum sentence btw), his cousin took to Instagram to unload her feelings, starting with relief — even though she wished he received the “maximum sentence” for his crimes.

In a bare-faced selfie-style video, the Marriage Boot Camp alum told her followers:

“I can breathe… I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn’t going to be the easiest to prove since it’s his first offense in the judge’s eyes — which I hate — but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt [and] exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised.”

The mother-of-one went on to give a particularly dark take on Josh’s fate, saying she believes “where he’s going … the prisoners are going to take care of him.”

Damn. She is of course referring to the fact prisoners tend to attack and often even kill child predators on the inside. And she seems happy about the idea her cousin may get shivved?? Wow.

However, she called the case “far from over,” adding:

“Josh’s sickness stems from somewhere, and eventually we will hear about the trauma. I don’t know when, or how, or who but eventually I think more will come out. But hopefully tonight, I can sleep for the first time ever and rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars makes my heart feel a little lighter.”

While speaking with Celebuzz, the Arkansas native said she hopes her cousin’s time in jail “feels like an eternity” because “twelve and a half years is not enough.”

As Amy continues to speak out against Josh, she admitted there’s one person in the family who has gone radio silent toward her: the convict’s wife, Anna Duggar.

In an interview with The Sun, Amy revealed that her cousin-in-law hasn’t responded to any of her attempts to reach out through social media. She said of the last time they spoke:

“It’s been months. It’s been a long time. It’s been last November? When all of this was starting. She was happy. You know how that happy look is. She acted like nothing was wrong.”

Oh, we are intimately familiar with that look!

Earlier this week, Amy made a public plea for Anna to leave her husband in the caption of a photo of the two of them hugging during her wedding to Dillon King. Amy said of the Instagram post:

“I know that Anna checks her Instagram. I thought, ‘Okay, could tag her in it and maybe she could see it.’ She’s not answering text messages. She’s not answering phone calls. I know she has a large account and she does scroll on Instagram. That’s a way to reach out and say I am here for her.”

As for why Anna hasn’t been responsive, Amy theorized:

“How do you stay silent when something is so heartbreaking? Anna is being silenced or choosing to be silent or she’s choosing not to believe the real hard true facts of what’s happening… If I were Anna, I can’t imagine the kind of mental state I would be in. It’s going to take a lot of time for her to really understand what’s happening. It’s just really sad.”

While Amy doesn’t know if Anna even read the post, she wants her cousin-in-law to know her words were “sincere.” She added:

“Maybe she thinks I’m after fame or likes on Instagram. That was saying I feel for you. Anna, I love you. I’ve loved you since day one. I want her to know how sincere it truly is. Everyone just wants the best for her and her children, and for them to be safe and protected.”

If you haven’t read it, the IG message reads:

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support. You’ve been taught since you were a child that marriage is forever and you prayed for God to send you a partner. You’ve constructed a life and a family with him. You didn’t choose any of this, and your kids certainly didn’t either. I’m not coming after you with some sort of tough love thing. This is what’s simply on my heart and I can’t help but to express it. But my Mom was a fierce protector and so am I. She showed me how to stand up and speak up. If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh. Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever! I’m saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along. Your children look up to you so much… Please be the role model they need in their life. Dillon and I are more than willing to help you. Josh has chosen how history will remember him. By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear. The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets.”

Although Anna apparently didn’t make a peep, her sister Rebekah did comment, thanking Amy for the post. The 35-year-old told The Sun of Rebekah’s support:

“It feels liberating to know there are other people rooting for Anna. Supporting Anna at this time. We will help you. You will survive this if you choose to. We all just want the best for her. At least some of us do.”

Meanwhile, Anna’s father is in support of her remaining married to Josh, and even wrote a letter to judge Timothy L. Brooks for a more lenient sentence. Yeesh.

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Is Anna being “silenced” or just distancing herself from her outspoken cousin-in-law as she continues to stand by her man??

[Image via Instagram/Washington County Detention Center]