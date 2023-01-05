Amy Robach's Estranged Family 'Distancing Themselves' From T.J. Homes Scandal -- As She’s Spotted Looking PISSED!

Amy Robach‘s estranged husband Andrew Shue and his family are cutting all ties with the Good Morning America host and her new beau T.J. Holmes amid their relationship scandal.

Just hours after T.J.’s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig broke her silence on the affair drama, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday not to expect a comment from Andrew. Saying it would be “very surprising” if the Melrose Place alum decided to publicly speak out, they dished:

“[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.].”

Per the insider, the actor and his sons Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, are “doing well, moving forward and staying positive.” Or as well as can be with this mess!

Last week, Nate posted a family portrait of the men sitting together on a couch looking awfully somber. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

It’s gotta be a really confusing and heartbreaking time for them all. Andrew and Amy were married for 12 years, after all, and had begun opening up about their blended family following the release of their children’s book Better Together in 2020. Harsh timing considering it was then that the 20/20 co-host was gushing about her successful decade-long marriage, while also seemingly beginning to hit it off with T.J. at work. Oof.

As mentioned, T.J.’s wife (and the mother of his 9-year-old daughter Sabine) finally opened up about the ordeal via her lawyer on Wednesday. In a statement to Daily Mail, she slammed the journalist for his “lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity.”

Interestingly, the lovebirds were actually together as the statement made headlines. According to DailyMail.com, the pair were holed up in T.J.’s apartment in the Financial District for about five hours on Wednesday, beginning just before 11 a.m. local time. After the news broke, Amy was spotted leaving the apartment at 4 p.m. via a back exit. She was alone and looked tense AF in a navy puffer jacket, black jeans, and sunglasses. She also wore AirPods. See the photos HERE.

Hopefully, there’s no trouble in paradise! But with their divorces to deal with and their careers on the line (as they both await news from ABC as to whether they can return to their GMA3 gigs), it’s hard not to imagine things have been a little rocky. PDA will only go so far! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Andrew Shue/Marilee Fiebig/Instagram & GMA/YouTube]