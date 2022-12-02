Oof! Andrew Shue Gushed About His 'Happy Ending' With Amy Robach A Year Before Cheating Scandal In Painful Resurfaced Interview!

It’s incredible how much can change in a year!

Less than 12 months ago, Andrew Shue was reflecting on his and his wife Amy Robach’s ability to successfully blend their families — and now, they’re headed for divorce! Oof.

In a resurfaced joint interview on The View from December 15, 2021, the then-happily married couple was promoting their children’s book, Better Together, which is about two families of squirrels and chipmunks learning to live with each other. Naturally, it was inspired by their own Brady Bunch-esque experience of combining their large families of all boys and all girls.

Related: Love Is Blind‘s Iyanna Breaks Down After Finalizing Divorce To Jarrette!

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and each became stepparents to the other’s kids. Amy shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh while Andrew shares sons Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Co-parenting wasn’t an easy thing to navigate, but during the conversation, the Melrose Place actor gushed about the Good Morning America anchor’s perseverance, saying:

“It is very hard. I give Amy all the credit for really sticking with it, because there were a lot of times where I was kind of the problem in figuring out how to create a playbook together. I resisted. It’s tough to have two playbooks. You have to have one playbook. And when you’re married for the first time, it’s obvious you have one playbook. And Amy has brought so much to my boys, discipline and love. It’s really been a journey.”

Sweetly, Amy made sure to give her hubby credit for his part in navigating their family’s new normal, adding:

“Andrew’s being very selfless there. He brought so much love and structure and joy and heart to our family as well, and so the two of us made decisions to get on the same page. But it was not easy, and sometimes it still isn’t easy. It’s not that we’ve figured it out. We’re just trying to work together, that’s the whole point.”

Everything sounded soo hopeful back then… Innerestingly that was a year into T.J. Holmes‘ run as a GMA anchor — so they’d already found a fast chemistry. Just noting.

Related: Alex Hall Addresses Relationship With Selling The OC Co-Star Tyler Stanaland

When asked why they chose to write the book when their kids were older — at the time of the interview they ranged from 15 to 25 — Shue insisted:

“We needed to make sure it was a happy ending.”

The 49-year-old broadcaster cheered:

“That is true!”

Oh, man. So brutal looking back…

As the whole world knows now, Amy hooked up with her GMA3 co-host The daytime stars’ relationship has been the talk of the town ever since photos and videos of their rumored affair hit the internet earlier this week. The news was especially shocking considering Amy and Andrew had been married for 12 years, and their split hadn’t been made public yet! The same goes for T.J. and his wife Marilee Fiebig, also married 12 years. Complicated to say the least!

In light of the bombshell news making headlines, Andrew quickly deleted all traces of Amy from his Instagram account while the TV reporters shut down their accounts altogether. We also learned Amy and Andrew had quietly split up in August — before news broke but after the affair reportedly began. So far, the Gracie alum has stayed silent on his divorce… but after hearing all of this, we have to imagine he’s really in his feels right now!

Ch-ch-check out the resurfaced interview in full (below)!

Rough! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think their co-parenting issues foreshadowed this split? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The View/YouTube]