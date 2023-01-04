Zach Braff Shouts Out 'Legend' Ex Florence Pugh In Lovely Birthday Post!

Zach Braff still has so much love for ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh!

On Wednesday, the Garden State director took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the Black Widow star’s 27th birthday. He shared a photo of Miss Flo sitting above the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, writing:

“Happy Birthday, Legend.”

Showing her appreciation for the b-day love, the actress re-posted the sweet message on her own Stories along with a simple heart emoji. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww!!!

As you most likely know, Florence and Zach ended their relationship last year after three years of dating. The Little Women star revealed the breakup news in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the September 2022 issue, saying:

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

While no other details were given at the time, reports soon came out suggesting that something major happened behind the scenes to lead to their split! During the Don’t Worry Darling scandal, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde‘s nanny suggested that Florence cheated on Zach with Harry Styles, explaining:

“Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started [on set] that Flo was f**king Harry and she had a boyfriend but was f**king Harry. Then Olivia started seeing Harry herself. It was all very quick. A lot of people don’t know that.”

Whoa!

While a source from the production confirmed the co-stars “had a bit of a snog,” they insisted to The Sun it was NOT the catalyst for Florence’s breakup with Zach:

“Harry was very much single at the time and Florence had separated from Zach Braff, although she’d kept the split quiet to — ironically — avoid headlines. There was no cheating or misbehaviour from anyone.”

Despite the breakup (and the drama surrounding it), the former couple hasn’t been shy about getting flirty with each other on social media. When the 47-year-old actor announced he was auctioning off a Zoom call with his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison for charity in November, Florence got very friendly in the comments section, writing:

“Im deffo bidding on this.”

To which he replied:

“@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans….”

Whether or not the exes are just good friends or something more is brewing between them again is still up in the air. But no matter what is going on, it’s clear Zach wishes nothing but the best for Florence even after their breakup! #BreakupGoals! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you want to see these two get back together again? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Zach Braff/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]