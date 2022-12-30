Amy Robach Returns To Instagram Amid Steamy Miami Getaway With T.J. Holmes!

Turns out they were headed somewhere tropical after all.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came out of hiding earlier this week when they were spotted at an Atlanta airport, but it turns out that was just a layover. They’ve jetted off yet again — this time to a more romantic hotspot!

On the very same day he filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, T.J. was spotted with Amy full-on making out amid a romantic vacation in Miami, Florida! In a series of photos and videos first obtained by TMZ on Friday (but originally snapped on Wednesday), the lovebirds were seen getting cozy on a boardwalk taking in the gorgeous views. And they could NOT keep their hands off each other!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Hawt damn! Could they look more smitten!? Also, they clearly do not care about keeping a low profile these days! You can see a LOT more from their beach day HERE!

After locking lips by the beach, the pair then sat down for a meal and drinks at a seaside restaurant. While they were a little less heavy on the PDA, they were still very much in couple mode, sitting on the same side of the table and wrapping their arms around each other. T.J. kept things casual in green pants and a white t-shirt while Amy rocked a leopard print skirt and blank top. The GMA hosts also seemed lost in a deep conversation — we wonder what about? Their divorces? If they’ll ever get their highly sought-after gigs back? There’s certainly no shortage of drama for them to be discussing!

But one thing is for sure: they’re ready to get back out there. We don’t just mean by flaunting their love life while on vacay, but also on social media! On Friday, the 20/20 host also returned to Instagram. While she’s yet to post a new photo (her last being from Prague, Czech Republic in November), it’s a big move considering she and T.J. deactivated their accounts when their affair was exposed.

At the time, it seemed like they were probably trying to avoid fans taking a deep dive into their posts and finding any incriminating pics or comments — which some found regardless. They then went into hiding after being pulled from the air while ABC conducts an internal review. Sooo, the fact that they’re returning to both public appearances and social media seems to suggest they’re eager to return to the limelight. Or they’re just saying “f**k it” and trying to live their lives despite the inevitable controversy!

According to Us Weekly, the pair was also spotted shopping at a Florida grocery store on Monday, following their airport sighting. So we guess they’re taking things public AND Publix! Ha! (Floridians will get that.)

For two anchors they sure look buoyant. Like the weight of a secret affair is no longer holding them down? We’re guess they’re getting ready for a fun New Year’s Eve weekend together! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

