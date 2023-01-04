T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Putting On 'United Front' After Losing 'A Lot Of Friends' In Cheating Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are holding tight to each other as they wade their way through this scandal.

As Perezcious readers know, the Good Morning America co-anchors’ lives have been turned upside down ever since their affair was revealed late last year — causing them to end their marriages and be removed from the air as ABC determines what to do next. But while their romance heats up, other aspects of their lives have crumpled because of their relationship.

A new source opened up to Us Weekly on Wednesday about the pair, revealing they’ve each lost several friends over their relationship drama, saying:

“Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this. They can’t talk to them or trust them.”

Uh oh!

There were several GMA stars said to be pissed at the pair for the controversy, so we can only imagine these feelings have grown worse over time as they continue to make headlines. But this cannot be helpful as the reporters try to get back on the air either! And just think about how awkward it will be if they do get to return?! Yeesh!

After losing so many from their inner circles, Amy and T.J. have been leaning on each other to navigate the mess, the insider continued:

“Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front. They really only have each other right now.”

And they certainly don’t mind showing it! As we’ve reported, the couple was spotted locking lips while on a vacation in Miami ahead of the New Year. The PDA-filled sighting came right on the heels of T.J. filing for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, who just broke her silence on the scandal, making the statement through her attorney:

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

She continued:

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Meanwhile, Amy is said to be working out her divorce settlement with her estranged husband Andrew Shue, but nothing is official yet. Both couples had been married for 12 years before the cheating scandal came to light.

While the lovebirds begin to emerge from hiding, if Amy and T.J. thought returning to the limelight would help them win over the public and earn their return to national television faster, it’s certainly not working! According to a source who spoke with The US Sun on Wednesday, the network’s internal investigation into this affair (and any other relationships that may have gone on at work) won’t be resolved anytime soon. Confirming the pair won’t return to GMA3 this week, the confidant revealed:

“They are both off the air while an internal review is underway and in terms of timeline, a decision is not imminent.”

At this time, there has been “no decision within ABC’s leadership,” they continued:

“There really isn’t a timeline. This is an internal review, and whenever that concludes is when the announcement will be made for the GMA3 audience.”

Seems like it could be a while, which can’t be good for them. The more time they spend off camera, the more time an audience has to get used to their replacements! In the TV world, absence makes the heart grow forgetful…

But at least they have each other’s company through these rough times, right?! LOLz! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

