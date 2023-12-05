Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Are Dating!!!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ exes are coming to steal their thunder!

On the same day the former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars released their new podcast, in which they break down their alleged affair for the first time, there’s been a shocking revelation! According to Page Six, their exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are DATING!!!

OMG!

Multiple sources broke the news to the outlet on Tuesday, claiming the pair bonded over the traumatic experience of allegedly being cheated on. And instead of just running into anybody’s arms, they turned to each other — the only other person who could truly understand what they were going through! Now, they’ve been together for six months!! And apparently, it’s the real deal! A source spilled the tea:

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now.”

The couple “has moved on” from any of the hurt they felt before, a source added:

“They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”

Whoa! We did NOT see this coming!!

As for the affair rumors, Amy and T.J. used their new podcast to insist they never cheated while also opening up about the mental health struggles they faced amid the scandal. But sources told Page Six the alleged affair WAS a major factor of the divorces “no matter how they try to spin it.” For proof, insiders argued it wasn’t a coincidence Amy posted photos with Andrew on vacation in Greece in July 2022 (months before the affair was exposed that November). Hmm… She could’ve just been trying to keep up appearances since the whole world thought she was still in a happy marriage, but we get why they’re skeptical!

After years of speculation about the duo’s chemistry at work, a source noted:

“Marilee and Andrew had their suspicions. People at ABC were talking about it. It was all confirmed last summer.”

Everything came to a breaking point that August when T.J. and his wife were supposedly still “very much together” and even celebrated his b-day in the Bahamas. It was there she found a birthday card from the TV personality, which was clearly “not professional.” It addressed the reporter as “my love” and claimed they needed to find a way to be together. Well, they got that in the end — and it turns out their exes did, too!

What a wild plot twist! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Andrew Shue/Marilee Fiebig/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]