Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are 'Incredibly Happy' As They Take Relationship To Next Level!

Things are heating up between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet!

A new source for People told the magazine on Monday that the model is “incredibly happy” with the actor — and she’s even started calling him “her boyfriend.” Aw! That’s a huge step! And it proves the relationship is getting much more serious!!

The Dune lead’s feelings for The Kardashians star are also growing, too! The insider said he’s “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom” to kids Stormi and Aire. The insider elaborated:

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other.”

Kylie’s certainly been making a point of this when she flew to London for the premiere of Wonka and also hit up the Big Apple for the SNL afterparty after Timmy hosted last month. Amazing!

Those around the Khy founder are totally here for the romance too — particularly because they see the positive benefits, the confidant added:

“He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

So sweet! And just what she needs after an on-and-off-again romance with baby daddy Travis Scott. Seems like things are only looking up for this couple, who’ve been linked since April. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]