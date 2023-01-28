Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On The PDA After GMA Departure!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes surprisingly were in the celebrating mood – even after they were officially given the boot from ABC!

According to pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the couple was spotted together leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles, and they seemed pretty thrilled despite the fact they signed their exit agreements with their former network hours before on Friday. In fact, they were all smiles and could not keep their hands off each other during the outing, as they were photographed holding hands, sharing a kiss, and laughing together. At one point, the 49-year-old journalist even gave T.J. a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist while he held her up. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach spotted kissing and embracing after GMA departure news breaks https://t.co/4dhMPiMEtJ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 28, 2023

Their latest public displays of affection took place after it was confirmed that Amy and T.J. were getting the boot from their gigs as anchors for GMA3: What You Need To Know for their affair scandal. A spokesperson from ABC told multiple outlets in a statement on Friday:

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

ABC News President Kim Godwin also said in an email to the network’s employees:

“I want to share with you that we’ve reached a decision about T.J. and Amy. The decision about who will co-anchor GMA3 and 20/20 will come later. I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

Neither Amy nor T.J. have publicly commented on their departure – but based on these snapshots taken of the pair, they don’t seem too bummed out by the news! However, the hosts’ good moods are possibly due to the fact they’re most likely being paid out for the rest of their contracts. It is a pretty nice and generous deal given the circumstances surrounding their exit! We mean, it did come out that T.J. allegedly had been terrorizing production staff and getting cozy with other employees, including with a young intern. Plus, higher-ups claimed in a mediation session this week that Amy had alcohol in her dressing room and showed up to work “drunk” one time. Although, sources made it seem like ABC was looking for anything to justify their reasoning to fire Amy.

Nevertheless, Amy and T.J. simply could be happy they’re getting something out of this situation and can move on from this drama. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised the two seem to be in good spirits are their firing? Let us know in the comments below.

