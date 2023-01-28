'We All Agreed It's Best'! ABC Officially Boots Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes From GMA! Read Their Statement!

And now it’s official.

We heard earlier on Friday that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ hiatus was going to become permanent. The GMA3 anchors have been off the air since the first week of December, just after their affair was discovered. The longer the suspension has gone, the more it’s seemed inevitable it was going to be for good. Now ABC has finally confirmed it.

In a statement released to multiple outlets on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said:

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

“We all agreed.” Hmm. Are they implying Amy and T.J. were on board? Like some kind of mutual breakup? Innerestingly, “productive” is quite the opposite from what was in the earlier reports about the conversations between execs and talent. From what we heard, ABC went fishing for any possible rules violation as an excuse to can Amy. (It was likely easier with T.J. considering he allegedly has had multiple affairs, including one that was said to be somewhat predatory.)

For a little more background, DailyMail.com actually got hold of the email ABC bosses sent to all staff members before the statement’s release, which read:

“I want to share with you that we’ve reached a decision about T.J. and Amy.”

The email then shared the statement they were planning, which did not change. But it continued:

“The decision about who will co-anchor GMA3 and 20/20 will come later.”

We guess they don’t want to lock themselves into any replacements without a ridiculously thorough vetting process this time. The letter finished:

“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

So what’s next? Well, the anchors will probably be paid out for the rest of their contracts — a pretty nice goodbye if you can get it. However, we already know they’ve lawyered up in preparation for a legal battle. Maybe they’ll think they’re owed more? Maybe they’ll fight the firing on principle? After all, even ABC seemed to say at first that they didn’t think the co-hosts did anything wrong. We guess we’ll have to wait and see if they fire back… or just go on permanent vacation together in some tropical paradise.

