Amy Robach & Andrew Shue Are Trying To ‘Be Amicable’ After T.J. Holmes Affair!

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are trying to mend the fences for the sake of their kids!

According to Us Weekly on Friday, the former couple has been focused on their family and maintaining the peace between them following her affair with her (now) former GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes. A source explained to the outlet:

“They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable. She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex.”

The 49-year-old journalist shared daughters Ava and Analise with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Andrew had sons Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Considering Amy and Andrew were open about blending their two families together during their 12-year marriage, no doubt this massive cheating scandal has been a difficult time for their children!

As we’ve been reporting, Amy has been making headlines ever since the journalist was spotted getting cozy with T.J. on multiple occasions in November despite being married to their respective partners. One month after pictures of them together dropped, he filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig. She later broke her silence on the scandal via her attorney, saying:

“T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

As for Andrew? He has remained silent on the whole situation – and reportedly plans to stay that way. Us Weekly previously reported that it’ll be “very surprising” if the Melrose Place alum commented on the affair scandal, noting that he and the Shue family are “distancing themselves from the situation” as much as possible. However, Andrew has since wiped all traces of Amy from his Instagram feed. His eldest also hinted at the controversy on the ‘gram last month, writing in the caption a pic of the actor and their family:

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23.”

Beyond their marriages crumbling, Amy and T.J.’s careers appear to be in shambles too! Two months after being taken off air following the affair news, ABC officially decided to give the reporters the boot this week. A spokesperson told multiple outlets on Friday:

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

So on top of dealing with their respective divorces, they’re not out of a job too! Yikes! Of course, the news won’t surprise anyone — especially as reports have come out about T.J. allegedly creating a toxic workplace environment for production staff and having other affairs with employees, including some that were found to be predatory. Oof.

What a messy, messy situation! No wonder Amy is trying to ensure things are as civil as possible between her and Andrew! Reactions to the latest in the scandal? Let us know in the comments below.

