Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes WILL Be Leaving GMA3 Amid Affair Scandal -- And NEW Accusations!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ fate at GMA3 has been sealed!

As Perezcious readers have been following, the co-hosts were caught getting very cozy with each other back in November — while they were still married to their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. Not only has the affair scandal ruined their marriages, as both Amy and T.J. are going through divorces, but the two were also benched from their daytime show as ABC executives investigated whether they violated any policies.

Ever since they were taken off the air, everyone has been wondering: Will Amy and T.J. be saying goodbye to their gigs at Good Morning America for good? There have been a lot of back-and-forth reports about the matter. It seemed pretty clear they wouldn’t be returning to their jobs at first. But most recently, People reported that the ABC executives had no clue what to do since they seemingly were unable to fire the pair despite higher-ups’ wishes, so they’ve been struggling to “figure out what degree of punishment is appropriate” instead.

Related: Marilee Shares Post About ‘Worried’ Children Amid T.J. Holmes Divorce

But all that changed after mediation went south this week! Because it has been revealed Amy and T.J. WILL be leaving ABC and GMA3! According to Page Six on Friday, a source with knowledge of the talks at ABC this week said the hosts are getting axed from the network:

“They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be conclusion.”

While Page Six claims the journalists haven’t signed anything yet, an exit agreement is being made, and it will happen very soon. Insiders close to ABC told TMZ the network and anchors decided to part ways after going through some “extremely contentious” mediation talks. Amy and T.J. reportedly will get contract payouts — ABC may not have been able to simply “fire” them, but they can spend big bucks to buy out their contracts. Oof.

But just getting paid might not be enough for these two! A Page Six source said of the exit deal:

“Unless ABC reaches a satisfactory departure agreement with both Amy and T.J., they would both be looking at filing lawsuits against the network.”

The lovebirds already lawyered up, so they don’t plan on going down without a fight if they don’t get their way!

News of their exit most likely won’t stun anyone, at least when it comes to T.J. Since the affair scandal broke, he’s also been accused of terrorizing the production staff and carrying out other affairs with other employees, including a young intern. But ABC getting rid of Amy, who reportedly was “blindsided” by his other workplace affairs, on the other hand? That decision might have some people scratching their heads. However, it looks like the execs also uncovered something about her…

A source shared with TMZ on Friday that the co-anchors were BOTH accused of “various forms of misconduct” during their mediation session. The accusations being thrown around included that alcohol was discovered in Amy’s dressing room at one point, which ABC noted was a policy violation. Coming to her defense, though, an insider told the outlet that the claim was “ridiculous” since the bottles were a gift from top executives at ABC News, and they sent the liquor to other on-air talents too. Amy was then accused of coming to work “drunk” after attending the College Football National Championship last year, but once again a source said the allegation was “insane” and argued that she was just tired. In fact, the source called the whole thing “a witch hunt” for an excuse to get rid of her. We guess they figured these two are a package deal now.

As for any actual wrongdoing? Well, TMZ did report that it was determined in the investigation that Amy and T.J. did not handle their relationship appropriately by never telling ABC execs of it. They also said their “behavior on set” was “uncomfortable” to staff members. Like… being super flirty? Or something more??

We’ll have to see what happens next — especially if Amy and T.J. decide to file a lawsuit over their firing! Are you surprised or disappointed that ABC let them go? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Amy Robach/Instagram, Good Morning America/YouTube]