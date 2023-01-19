T.J. Holmes 'Was A Predator' Who Took 'Advantage Of' Young Intern & ABC Employee Years BEFORE Amy Robach Affair: SOURCE

Damn. T.J. Holmes reportedly had two more secret affairs while working at ABC — and these women were WAY younger than him!

A new, well-placed source is speaking out against the embattled Good Morning America host on Thursday, telling DailyMail.com he had an affair with a script coordinator 13 years younger than him — who turned to him in search of a “mentor” but left the relationship feeling used. Buckle up, there’s a lot of juicy drama to unpack!!

Per the source, T.J. had an affair with Jasmin Pettaway (seen below), who was 24 at the time, in 2015. This is just five years into his marriage to Marilee Fiebig (pictured above), FYI.

The insider (who preferred to be anonymous but claimed they knew Jasmin well at the time), argued:

“He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust.”

At the time, Pettaway and Holmes (who was a correspondent at the time) were on the same shifts, where they got to know each other. The confidant continued:

“Holmes was someone who would grab drinks and he and Jasmin started doing that. You must remember he was a correspondent at the time and he’s taking time to speak to her about work or whatever.”

Eventually, things turned physical… in T.J.’s office!!

“I don’t know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours.”

The source noted Jasmin told them Holmes had called her into his office, where she saw he was drinking liquor. She immediately felt pressure, they explained:

“There’s like an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something’s going to happen, and it did. They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of ‘Did that just really happen?’ feeling. I mean that’s pretty risky behavior on his part.'”

Sounds like predatory behavior. Ick.

The insider went on to blast the reporter’s pattern of “incredibly reckless” conduct, saying on one occasion the pair were having drinks in public when T.J. “got handsy” — despite his public-facing job and marriage! They noted:

“He just didn’t seem to care. You know he’s wearing his ring. He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn’t acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time.”

He did the same thing amid his current love affair with Amy Robach. Maybe he was always secretly trying to blow up his marriage? Or he just liked the thrill…

According to the source, this affair lasted several months and included T.J. visiting Jasmin’s apartment before “it fizzled out,” they continued:

“What’s that saying? ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it burned in one.’ That’s how it went with Jasmin and T.J. It didn’t last long but you have to wonder if he ever invested in being a mentor at all?”

Insisting the 45-year-old abused his power, they added:

“Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn’t. This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J. No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened.”

Damn…

Jasmin stayed at ABC for two more years, becoming a segment producer, before returning home to Cleveland in 2016 and joining the network’s local affiliate. She’s now an award-winning casting producer for ITV America, married, and the founder of the digital women’s lifestyle brand, Lemon-Love. In 2021, she sat for an interview with Voyage Ohio in which she opened up about her “toxic” time at the NYC-based branch of the network, saying she left due to a “mixture of insecurity, loneliness, and some naïvete.” She also revealed:

“[ABC’s] toxic work environment really damaged my self-esteem.”

This entanglement couldn’t have helped… Jasmin declined to comment when Daily Mail reached out.

Multiple other sources also told DM Jasmin wasn’t the only subordinate T.J. got handsy with! He also made a young intern (!!!) “stressed” and “freaked out” by his unwanted advances. WTF! Also, these alleged affairs are different than the reported three-year romance he had with Natasha Singh, who was a married ABC producer. The man got around! The original source shared:

“That’s who he was. Did he ever want to be professional when it came to Jasmin or just spoil the fruits he’d been given? I don’t know. I just know he was always looking to be the guy with the swagger. He didn’t seem to care that he was married or that he could be risking his job.”

Interestingly, those at the network reportedly tried to speak out against T.J.’s “behavioral issues” — such as his habit of drinking alcohol in his office and before going on air — but at least one executive producer “didn’t want to know” the details when told the star was “a huge liability.” Bet they’re regretting that now!

According to the latest reports from The US Sun, sources believe T.J. and Amy will not return to ABC or their co-anchor gigs on GMA3 following this scandal. They’ve been off the air since early December after their cheating scandal was revealed. Both had been married for 12 years and are now in the process of getting divorce. Their lawyers are reportedly working out an “exit strategy” as we speak. At this point, T.J. better feel lucky he might be walking away with any sort of payout — it’s a miracle he didn’t get fired long ago, if all this is true! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

