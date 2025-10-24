Got A Tip?

Amy Schumer is giving an unfiltered look at her body transformation!

As fans may know, the 44-year-old actress has been on a weight loss journey this year. Amy revealed she began using Mounjaro back in March, months after fans made negative comments about her “puffy” appearance, which led to her exogenous Cushing syndrome diagnosis. Her experience on the weight loss medication was “great” — better than the time she went on Ozempic. And she finally showed off her new sculpted figure earlier this month. Now, the Trainwreck star is giving everyone a closer look at her bod!

Amy took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a mirror selfie. In it, she strips down to a sports bra, giving her followers a look at her slim physique. The comedian captioned the image:

“No filter, no filler, no clean mirror”

Ha! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Amy Schumer Strips Down For Mirror Selfie To Give 'No Filter' Look At Impressive Weight Loss!
(c) Amy Schumer/Instagram

Wow!!

Good for Amy! We love how vulnerable and honest she is being throughout her weight loss journey! (But seriously, girl, clean that mirror!)

What are your reactions to the “no filter” selfie, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Amy Schumer/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Oct 23, 2025 17:00pm PDT

