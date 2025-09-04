Channing Tatum Reveals Sad Side Effect of Extreme Weight Loss For New Film

Channing Tatum is detailing the naked truth of his body transformation.

The 45-year-old actor has a brand new film coming out called Roofman, which centers around the real-life story of professional thief Jeffrey Manchester and how he lived in a Toys “R” Us for six months after escaping prison. And in order to properly sell himself as Manchester, Channing had to drop some major weight! But it came with strings attached…

During an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, the 21 Jump Street star opened up about the toll of shedding 65-lbs for the flick:

“I had only planned to get down to 185. And then, just once, I was already going, and just the days of shooting, it kept coming off, and I got down to like 172.”

According to Channing and director Derek Cianfrance, assistant director Mariela Comitini became concerned for the star and advocated for him to prioritize his health. Channing recalled thinking, “I was like, ‘I think you’re right. This is weird.’”

Aside from his drastic physical transformation, The Lost City star also suffered a change in his mental health:

“It was a sort of emptiness and a sadness to it. I would just see myself, and I would seem hollow. And the movie, a lot for me, was a lot on loneliness, and a real meditation for that wanting to be full and trying to fill an empty vessel.”

He added:

“That empty feelings sucks after a little while.”

But ultimately, he feels it all helped him bring Manchester to life in a more authentic way:

“I’ve lived six or seven different lives. Life gives you fuel. If you’ve really been heartbroken, and really been in pain, and felt real, true aloneness … I’ve experienced enough life that I have something to offer. The technique, and the ability to actually deliver.”

Well we’re glad he’s past that now and can follow a healthier diet and exercise plan… You can hear him talk more about it (below):

