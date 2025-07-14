Sarah Jessica Parker CONFIRMS Costar Romance Rumor... RIGHT Before Matthew Broderick! Wow!

After all these years, Sarah Jessica Parker is finally spilling the tea!

While on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Sex & The City alum had a sweet moment where she got candid about when she knew her hubby Matthew Broderick was “the one”.

But host Andy Cohen slipped in another question amid the trip down memory lane. He asked her about a romance rumored to have taken place RIGHT before she got together with the Ferris Bueller star. Maybe you’ve heard the long-standing rumor about Nicolas Cage??

After SJP and Nic starred in the 1992 romcom Honeymoon in Vegas, it was speculated the two had a short-lived relationship. Andy asked, seemingly catching the actress off guard:

“Did you date Nic Cage?”

To which the 60-year-old paused for a moment, then said:

“Um, yes I did. Yes, I did.”

OMG!!

It was just a little showmance while playing a couple. Totally understandable. No reason to be coy, right? Only… She met and fell in love with Matthew in 1991. That same year she filmed the movie. In fact, production wrapped on the film in November of 1991 — the same month she was introduced to her future husband! WOW that was close! Maybe that’s why she’s never really talked about it before. Huh.

In response, Andy said:

“Oh, wow. Oh, we got some talking to do.”

Yes, far too juicy for Andy to let it go at just a “yes.” See the full moment (below):

After three decades the cat is out of the bag!

Sarah got married in 1997, and it’s been over 30 years since she was in the dating pool. Meanwhile, we think Nic got over SJP pretty fast, too. The National Treasure star has been married five different times since then. Inneresting that they’ve kept it quiet all this time, right?

Did U expect either of them to ever admit this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via 30 Rock/WWHL/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]