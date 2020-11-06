Anderson Cooper’s SAVAGE Trump Takedown Goes Viral! Whoa!

We’re SO CLOSE to officially ending Donald Trump’s presidency, and it’s safe to say that most of us have had enough of his anti-democracy antics.

On Thursday night, Trump gave a press conference so dangerously fraudulent that most of the major news networks cut away before the broadcast finished to fact check it. Plenty of anchors condemned the President’s baseless claims about “illegal votes,” but nobody could match Anderson Cooper in the savagery of his response.

Related: Lana Del Rey Fights Fan Who Accuses Her Of Voting For Donald Trump!

The CNN reporter reacted to the presser, saying:

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a President of the United States and I think, as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic. And of course it is dangerous, and of course it will go to the courts, but you’ll notice that the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing. No real, actual evidence of any kind of fraud. He talked about people putting papers up in windows, he talked about things he’d seen on the internet.”

With venom, Cooper concluded:

“That is the President of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”

DAMN.

We can’t say we disagree with this assessment!

According to Newsweek, the speech has already been viewed more than 10 MILLION times on Twitter. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

[Image via WENN/Instar & CNN/Twitter]