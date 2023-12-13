Andy Cohen Accidentally Lets Slip Anderson Cooper Is Into Threesomes?! WATCH!

Andy Cohen doesn’t hold back when spilling the tea!

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live this week the 55-year-old host welcomed his bestie Anderson Cooper along with Gayle King for a round of D’Wheel Breakers — a game in which the guests reveal their dating dealbreakers! It didn’t take long for the game to venture down a more risqué route with the besties pushing one another though!

The raunchy questions posed to the CNN anchor included whether he’d make a sex tape or if he enjoyed baby talk in the bedroom: two things Anderson put his foot down on with firm NO’s. A third question, however, was if he would potentially like to “bring a third into the bedroom” — another thing he denied. But this time Andy wasn’t convinced! After the 56-year-old said no, his late night host BFF teased:

“Oh, really?”

OMG! Is there something you’re not telling us, Andy?!

Quickly, the Bravo Boss added a “I forgot we’re on TV”, but it was too late! He’d already embarrassed his pal! And the embarrassment didn’t stop there for poor Anderson, as later in the clip the CBS Mornings host asked:

“Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?”

This shocked the 60 Minutes correspondent so badly he did a spit take right in the middle of the set! Jokingly, Gayle said:

“You okay, dear? Clean up on aisle three.”

LOLz! So chaotic! She did eventually get her answer, though, when Andy quipped:

“The control room is freaking out in my ear because they know I’m silently freaking out … [The reason why is] just because … mother’s intuition.”

Ch-ch-check out the WILD clip (below):

Ha! Anderson definitely had a target on his head this entire round of D’Wheel Breakers! Hopefully he won’t change his mind about hosting New Year’s Eve Live with Andy after all this. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

