Ashley Judd Details Devastating Moments Finding Mom Naomi After Self-Inflicted Gunshot: 'She Heard Me'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ashley Judd is opening up about one of the most traumatic things a human can experience during their lifetime.

It’s hard to believe that this April will mark the two-year anniversary of country legend Naomi Judd’s death. We were all left in shock when it happened, but no one more than her youngest daughter Ashley. Soon after her passing, the She Said actress revealed to Diane Sawyer that she was the one to find her late mother, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And now, she’s opening up more about that devastating moment.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for his All There Is podcast, the 55-year-old gave listeners insight into what that horrific moment was like:

“My mother’s death was traumatic and unexpected because it was death by suicide and I found her. My grief was in lockstep with trauma because of the manner of her death and the fact that I found her.”

She continued:

“I held my mother as she was dying and there was blood and I just needed to, like, process the fact that I was with my mother’s blood.”

How scarring. But Ashley says that she was “glad” to have discovered her mother when she did, because she actually got to say a few final words to her:

“I’m so glad I was there because even when I walked in that room, and I saw that she had harmed herself, the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Mama, I see how much you’ve been suffering. And it is okay. It is okay to go. It’s okay to go. I am here. It is okay to let go. I love you. Go see your daddy, go see papa Judd, go be with your people.’”

Anderson asked, “And she heard you?” to which the High Crimes star responded:

“Oh, she heard me. And I just got in the bed with her and held her and talked to her and said, ‘Let it all go. Be free. All was forgiven long ago, all was forgiven long ago. Leave it all here, take nothing with you. You just be free.’”

How emotional that must have been… We can’t even begin to imagine. She’s so strong for being able to keep a level head and help provide her mother a gentle final few moments.

Anderson shared that he, too, has been affected by suicide as his late brother Carter died by suicide 35 years ago at just 23 years old. Such the emotional conversation! Watch for yourself (below):

Our hearts continue to be with Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s surviving husband, Larry Strickland.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Images via CNN & NBC/YouTube]