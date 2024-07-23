Andrew Garfield’s 'Professional Witch' Girlfriend SLAMS 'Horrific Accusations' She 'Used Magic to Seduce' Star!

Andrew Garfield‘s girlfriend is finally opening up about the dark lining on the silver cloud that is dating the sensitive Spider-Man hunk.

If you haven’t been following, for the past few months Andrew has been dating Dr. Kate Tomas, a self-described “professional witch” or “magickal practitioner,” as she says on her website. The relationship came under scrutiny right away due to Kate’s supposed abilities. After all, she even runs a master class on seduction! And if she really can perform magic, as she says, then it’s only natural for folks to wonder if she decided to put her mouth where her money is and go get the guy she wanted! If nothing else, it’s phenomenal advertising for her business.

Well, it turns out when actually faced with the question of whether she used magic to get Andrew, she took offense! In fact, she says she’s been offended for quite a while by the “horrific accusations that were leveled at me that I’d used magic to seduce my partner,” as she said on her recent podcast, The Friday Emails.

The accusations actually caused her to take down her seduction class temporarily, though eventually she put it back up. Hey, who can blame her? $89 a ticket is a nice chunk of change in her pocket…

We rib her, but it sounds like Dr. Kate is really serious about Andrew. Though she didn’t mention the Silence star she’s been photographed with all over the place, she told listeners:

“I am in a new relationship, and I’m in love and I’m really happy.”

But? While she works with Hollywood folks in a professional capacity — Lena Dunham is among her known clientele — dating a movie star has been tougher than she thought. As the paparazzi pics of the couple have spread on the internet, she’s been hit with a lot of really vicious comments from Andrew’s fans who don’t think she’s good enough for him:

“F**king hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”

She uses magic to deal with that, as she puts it “moving out of that victim space and reclaiming the power that has been taken from you”:

“That might be screaming into a pillow, or doing a cord-cutting spell, or putting a dome of energy, like a bell jar, over somebody that’s actively harmful. The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being OK with that.”

But magic to seduce? That’s too much to suggest! Even though… isn’t that what she teaches? Not exactly. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, she maintains the seduction she teaches is “not about magic spells or manipulation”:

“It has got nothing to do with how perfect their teeth are — thank you, Reddit — or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty.”

Clearly a jab at the commenters who don’t think she looks perfect enough for Andrew…

“People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that.”

OK, so that’s her secret? And she charges for that? “Be yourself”? Like what every middle schooler is told?? Hmm.

It kind of seems like she’s downplaying her own profession, doesn’t it? Besides, if she was going to use magic to seduce Andrew, it’s not like she could just snap her fingers and make it happen, right? While explaining why she charges nearly two grand for a single Tarot card reading and requires a six-month commitment to her services at $5k per month after that, she notes:

“Magic takes time. It can’t happen overnight.”

Hmm…

Well, we will add, to play devil’s advocate, so to speak, that some of the folks who think she used magic — or manifested — her relationship with Andrew point to a tweet from 2017 that she allegedly deleted just a couple months ago. It said:

“On the bus. Just saw an advert for Angels in America with Andrew Garfield & did a sharp intake of breath as I said out loud ‘Andrew Garfield'”

LOLz!

We mean, she wouldn’t be the first person to pine for someone publicly and then actually get to date them. Remember Demi Lovato‘s ex? Hell, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

Obviously you should totally be yourself… but it kind of seems like it doesn’t hurt putting out those desires into the universe either, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is it so horrible of people to wonder if Dr. Kate the “professional witch” used the magic powers she claims to have in her seduction of the movie star she crushed on for years? Or are people misunderstanding her craft and lumping her in with stereotypes?

